Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lactalis Wins 20 Medals for Cheesemaking Expertise at 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest

Lactalis Wins 20 Medals for Cheesemaking Expertise at 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Galbani® Classic Ricotta, Président® Cremeux Brie and Bella Gento® Mascarpone win gold medals for excellence

Galbani

#1 in Italy
#1 in Italy

Président

Specialty cheeses and gourmet butters made to complement all of life's occasions.
Specialty cheeses and gourmet butters made to complement all of life’s occasions.

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 – Lactalis, the world’s leading dairy company, was recognized for its cheesemaking expertise at what is considered the prestigious international World Championship Cheese Contest®, winning 20 medals including nine gold across its broad portfolio of products. The contest is considered the world’s premier technical competition for cheese, butter and yogurt. Lactalis’ premier global brands, Galbani® and Président®, received eight awards.

 

Président brand of cheeses have been enjoyed by consumers and customers in the United States for more than 40 years. Medals were won by both Président artisanal U.S. import and domestic products. Président Cremeux Triple Crème Brie received a gold medal, along with a blue cheese made from sheep milk that’s marketed outside the United States. Président Wee Brie and Président Salted Normandy Butter were honored with silver and bronze medals, respectively.

 

The Galbani brand is celebrating its 140th anniversary in 2022 and received gold, silver and bronze medals with its ricotta cheeses. Galbani Classic Ricotta won the gold medal in the Ricotta Cheese division, while Galbani Low Fat Ricotta earned silver and bronze medals. Galbani Marinated Fresh Mozzarella was honored with a bronze medal.

 

Additionally, Bella Gento® Mascarpone, which is sold in the culinary industry to restaurants, earned a gold medal in the soft cheese category. Lactalis also received five gold medals for its whey protein powder products that are used by Lactalis’ sports-related businesses, including the UP2U Recover protein drink that was recently launched in the United States.

 

“We are honored to be recognized for our delicious and nutritious portfolio of iconic and beloved cheese products,” said Gilles Meziere, chief executive officer, Lactalis North America. “This recognition by the cheese making industry reflects the teamwork and dedication of the Lactalis family of employees who work every day to inspire and delight our customers and consumers with our fresh products.”

 

The World Championship Cheese Contest is a premier international contest held biannually by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. The contest recognizes the foremost cheesemakers in the world by judging product submissions for their flavor, color and texture, salt, color, finish, packaging and other attributes. This year’s contest was held the first week of March and comprised submissions from cheese producers spanning 29 countries and 33 U.S. states.

 

Below is the full list of awards received by Lactalis at the World Championship Cheese Contest.

 

Gold

 

CATEGORY PRODUCT LOCATION
Ricotta Galbani® Classic Ricotta Buffalo, N.Y.
Open Class, Soft Cheese Bella Gento® Mascarpone Nampa, Idaho
Whey Powder Concentrate 80 Whey Protein Concentrate 80% Nampa, Idaho
Whey Powder Concentrate 80, Instantized Whey Protein Concentrate 80% Instant Nampa, Idaho
Whey Permeate Whey Permeate Powder Buffalo, NY
Whey Protein Isolate 90 Whey Protein Isolate 90 Nampa, Idaho
Whey Protein Isolate 90, Instantized WPI 90 Low Lactose Nampa, Idaho
Brie Président® Cremeux Triple Crème Brie Raival, France
Sheep’s Milk Cheeses with Blue Mold Blue cheese made with sheep milk Roquefort, France

 

Silver

 

CATEGORY PRODUCT LOCATION
Lowfat Cheeses Galbani Low Fat Ricotta Buffalo, NY
Pasteurized Process Cheese Spread Président Wee Brie Merrill, Wisc.
Semi-Soft Sheep’s Milk Cheese Tomme Saint Georges Riom, France
Whey Protein Isolate Whey Protein Isolate Low Lactose Nampa, Idaho

 

Bronze

 

CATEGORY PRODUCT LOCATION
Cheddar, Mild (0-3 Months) BaldersonTM Mild Cheddar Winchester, Ont.
Cottage Cheese, Flavored Knudsen® Low Fat Cottage Cheese & Pineapple 2% Milk Fat Tulare, Calif.
Soft Cheeses, Flavored Galbani Marinated Fresh Mozzarella Nampa, Idaho
Low Fat Cheeses Galbani Low Fat Ricotta Buffalo, N.Y.
Hard Mixed Milk Cheeses (Less Than 6 Months) Chistou Larceveau, France
Butter, Salted Président Salted Normandy Butter Isigny le Buat, France
Soft & Semi-Soft Mixed Milk Cheeses Greco PDO Feta Hellas Pilion, Greece

 

 

 

 

About Lactalis in the United States

Lactalis in the United States is committed to enriching lives by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. The company offers a strong, well-regarded portfolio of dairy products in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural, grated and international cheeses, Breakstones® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, siggi’s® and Stonyfield Organic® yogurt brands. In the United States the company has approximately 3,700 employees, is present in eight states with 11 manufacturing facilities and corporate offices located in New York City and Buffalo, NY, Chicago, IL, Londonderry, NH and San Fernando, CA. Lactalis in the United States is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalisamericangroup.com, www.lactalisheritagedairy.com, www.stonyfield.com, www.siggis.com and www.karouncheese.com.

 

###

Attachments

  • Galbani
  • Président 
CONTACT: Christopher Bona
Lactalis USA
312-934-2160
christopher.bona@us.lactalis.com

Don Heins
Lactalis USA
716-823-6262 x1353
don.heins@us.lactalis.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.