According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Lactase Market Information by Source, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Lactase Market could thrive at a rate of 6.70% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 0.34 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Market Synopsis

In yeast, fungi, and mammalian small intestines, the enzyme lactase, also known as lactase-phlorizin hydrolase, hydrolyzes beta-galactosides into the simple sugars glucose and galactose. When it is lacking in the gut, lactose intolerance can develop, which causes diarrhea and abdominal pain after consuming dairy products. As a result, lactase is added to ordinary milk to help lactose-intolerant people eat enough milk without experiencing symptoms. Moreover, other dose forms of lactase include drops, capsules, and tablets. In dairy products, lactase changes the sugar to more easily absorbed carbohydrates like galactose and glucose. Growing consumer awareness of overall health and wellness is anticipated to encourage the use of lactase-based milk and milk products, driving up market growth.

The demand for lactose-free dairy products is positively impacted by a considerable increase in the population with lactose intolerance. This is one of the primary causes driving the need for lactase to make lactose-free milk products.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 0.34639 Billion CAGR 6.70% (2023-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historical Data 2019- 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers With the Rising focus on healthy food consumption

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Lactase industry include

Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Kerry Inc. (Ireland)

DuPont (US)

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich) (Germany)

Season (Finland)

Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India)

Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)

Enmex (Mexico)

June 2022

The Netherlands’ Koninklijke DSM N.V. announced the merger with Firmenich (Denmark). Firmenich is among the key leaders in fragrance and flavors. This merger will assist the company in strengthening its market position in the nutrition, health, and beauty space. Company sources state that the merger will be finished by 2023.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market is growing due to rising product development & innovations in different application sectors and rising demand for lactose-free dairy products. Because lactase is primarily used in the food and beverage industry because it renders dairy products lactose-free by lowering and eliminating the lactose content. One of the main causes driving up product demand is the rising incidence of lactose intolerance worldwide.

Market Restraints:

During the coming few years, the demand for plant-based dairy products such as soy, almond, and coconut milk is projected to restrain the expansion of the lactase market. Nonetheless, it is anticipated that chilled goods will only be available in big metropolitan conurbations due to a lack of infrastructure throughout the demand and supply chains and a lack of suitable storage facilities worldwide, particularly in developing nations. Because most nations lack ports and rely on imports from their neighbors, the length of the supply chain and the tax rate are increased, raising the final price of the goods.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the supply chain due to the global lockdown in some nations. Furthermore, due of the erratic nature of the global economy and financial markets, the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand for chemical intermediates. The lactase market has suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic-related limitations. Lockdowns nationwide and the closure of industrial facilities have hurt the lactase market. The market, however, is predicted to grow at a healthy rate throughout the forecast period due to the global acceptance of new normal conditions and the restart of numerous end-use industries.

Market Segmentation

By Source

The sources segment in the market include Yeast, Fungi, and Bacteria.

By Application

Milk, Yogurt, Ice Cream, Cheese, Dietary Supplements, and Others have been top industry Applications in the study.

Regional Insights

North America is the leading region for this market. The demand for lactase enzymes among the food and beverage industries in the region is being driven by rising awareness among health-conscious consumers regarding digestive problems caused by lactose intolerance and growing demand for more affordable and nutritious dairy solutions to support healthier lifestyles without compromising taste and texture. The region’s food and beverage sectors use lactase enzymes more frequently to produce lactose-free items such as ice cream, drinkable yoghurt, and flavored milk.

Asia Pacific market is growing at tremendous rate. This is related to higher rates due to the high prevalence of cardiac illnesses, diabetes, obesity, etc. The market expansion in this region is also significantly influenced by the expanding population and busy lifestyle. In addition, the India Lactase market had the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region and had the greatest market share.

Europe market is growing. Due to the presence of a well-developed food and beverage processing industry, there is a strong demand for dairy enzymes in Europe. Furthermore, among the primary drivers influencing the regional market are technical improvements and the presence of important producers in Europe, like DSM and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S. A more positive view on nutrition and health has increased the per-capita cost of lactase-based dietary supplements in the area.

