Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The lactic acid ester market was estimated to have acquired US$ 2.62 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 6.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031 the market is likely to gain US$ 4.83 billion.

A vital component of foods and drinks including juices, confections, and bakery goods, lactic acid ester is utilized to improve flavor. It may emulsify, improve flavor by giving food and beverages a variety of tastes and odors, and it also serves as a preservative. It is frequently used in shortening for cakes, sweets, and foamy cream, either alone or in conjunction with monoglyceride.

Lactic acid ester has been designated as a food additive that is generally regarded as safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This is driving up lactic acid ester demand in the food and beverage sector.

Global Lactic Acid Ester Market: Key Players

Key lactic acid ester producers such as Stepan, Corbian, and Musashino are focused on commercial strategies because of the increased demand for lactic acid ester for usage in diverse applications.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global lactic acid ester market:

Stepan

Musashino

Corbian

Merck

Henan Jinan Technology

Galactic, Shenzhen Esun

GODAVARI

Zhengzhou Tianrun

QINGDAO ABEL

Key developments in the global lactic acid ester market are:

Corbian purchased GranoLife on July 1, 2021, to fuel its growth in the food ingredients industry. In the Mexican bread and fortification market, GranoLife is a significant participant in functional mixes.

To address the expanding demand for pyruvic acid, sodium pyruvate, and ethyl/methyl pyruvate, Musashino declared in October 2020 that it has expanded its manufacturing capacity.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Globally, demand for pharmaceutical as well as personal care goods has been steadily rising over the past few years.

The use of personal care products is anticipated to increase internationally in the near future due to population growth.

The demand for personal care products is also predicted to increase due to improved lifestyles and increasing disposable income.

The global market for cosmetics and personal care products is growing at a CAGR of over 5 percent due to changing lifestyles, rising consumer disposable income, and increased consumer awareness of skin care products.

It is projected that the lactic acid ester market would grow during the forecast period due to the rise of the cosmetics and personal care sector.

Market Trends for Lactic Acid Esters

The lactic acid ester market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the use of these esters in a variety of pharmaceutical applications like tablet coating, taste-masking, granulation, and inhalation propellants.

During processing, lactic acid ester may increase the solubility of a variety of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Throughout the forecast period, this is anticipated to grow the global lactic acid ester market.

Global Market for Lactic Acid Ester: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the lactic acid ester market in different countries. These are:

In terms of volume, North America is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period, accounting for 33.2% of the market share in 2020. This is a result of customers’ shifting attention toward environmentally friendly as well as sustainable plastics, notably for packaging in this region, as a result of growing environmental concerns along with waste management challenges. North America is anticipated to see the quickest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for reusable lactic acid ester in the retail sector in this region.

The fastest-growing region is Asia-Pacific, with volume growth of about 5.2% CAGR throughout the projection period. The increase in demand from a variety of end-use sectors, including the food and beverage, agrochemicals, electronics, and pharmaceutical.

Global Lactic Acid Ester Market Segmentation

Type

Ethyl Lactate

Methyl Lactate

Butyl Lactate

Isopropyl Lactate

Isobutyl Lactate

Others (including Hexyl Lactate and Cetyl Lactate)

Application

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Inks

Agrochemicals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others (including Chemicals)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

