The Dairy Alternatives Market is booming due to the rise in lactose intolerance and milk allergies. This has fueled demand for plant-based milk like almond, soy, oat, and coconut milk. As consumers increasingly opt for non-dairy options, businesses are capitalizing on this trend, expanding product diversity and creating new opportunities. With health-conscious consumers at the forefront, the Dairy Alternatives Market is set for continued growth. The report highlights the key factors propelling this growth and provides insight into emerging trends that are shaping the future landscape of the Dairy Alternatives market.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Dairy Alternatives Market is undergoing a remarkable evolution driven by shifting consumer preferences and dietary concerns. With lactose intolerance and milk allergies on the rise, there’s a surge in demand for plant-based milk options like almond, soy, and oat milk. This trend isn’t merely about substitution; it’s a reflection of a broader lifestyle shift towards healthier and more sustainable choices.

The dairy alternatives market was worth US$ 21.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to US$ 47.1 billion by 2033, with an 8.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Plant-based dairy alternatives’ high nutritional value and functionality profile are expected to be a primary growth driver for the industry forecast. Non-dairy beverages are thought to have higher nutritional qualities than regular milk and milk products. It not only helps lactose intolerant people meet their daily nutritional requirements, but it also helps them fight cholesterol by avoiding animal-based products.

The dairy alternatives market consists of product sales as well as related services. Dairy substitutes are foods and beverages that are used in place of dairy products. These items are derived from plants such as cereals (rice, oats), legumes (soy), seeds (hemp, flax), nuts (peanuts, almonds), and other grains (teff, quinoa).

Soy milk, rice milk, oat milk, coconut milk, and flaxseed milk are dairy milk replacements; soft cheese and hard cheese are cheese substitutes; and butter substitutes include nut butter, coconut butter, vegetable oil blends, and cultured vegan butter.

Non-dairy milk, butter, cheese, yoghurts, ice cream, and other product categories are the most common product types. Butter is a solid emulsion of fat globules, water, and inorganic salts created by churning cow’s milk cream. Almond, soy, oats, hemp, coconut, rice, and other product types are some dairy replacements. Supermarkets, health food stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, and online businesses sell dairy replacements.

The lack of consumer understanding about the nutritional benefits of dairy replacement products is projected to stymie industry expansion. Many dairy users believe that dairy replacements have less nutrition than cow’s milk and other dairy products. According to the Cargill Study, around 90% of American households utilize dairy products as part of their daily meals, whereas only 4% of the population consumes entirely non-dairy products. As a result, a lack of public understanding about the nutritional benefits of dairy alternatives will stymie industry expansion in the future years.

Key Points

The Dairy Alternatives Market is expected to develop at an 8.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

More than 80% of Southeast Asians are lactose intolerant, according to the National Institutes of Health.

In the dairy substitutes market, the soy category held the biggest share.

Some Prominent Players in the Global Dairy Alternatives Market Include

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. SunOpta Inc. Danone Oatly Vitasoy International Holdings Limited DAIYA FOODS INC. Melt Organic Living Harvest Foods Inc. Ripple Foods Earth’s Own Food Company Inc. ADM The Whitewave Foods Company Eden Foods, Inc. Nutriops, S.L. Freedom Foods Group Ltd. Blue Diamond Growers CP Kelco Organic Valley Family of Farms Nestle Wicked foods

Recent Developments

In July 2017, SunOpta sold equipment on one of two Lehigh Valley production lines.

April 2017 – Danone S.A. (France) was created by WhiteWave Foods Company, an industry entrepreneur. This acquisition will assist Danone S.A in focusing on increasing sales of factory-based products.

In December 2019, Nestle’s iconic health-drink brand Nesquik announced the debut of GoodNes, the company’s first plant-based health drink created from a blend of pea protein and oat milk. Nestle claims that its new dairy alternative health beverages have the same nutritional content as regular milk, including 2g of dietary fibre and 6g of protein per cup.

April 2022 – Wicked foods, Inc., an American plant-based food manufacturer, revealed its new line of plant-based ice creams and novelty goods.

January 2022 – Chobani LLC introduced a new range of four plant-based coffee creamers that are free of GMOs, artificial flavors, and sweeteners.

Key segments in the Dairy Alternatives Market

By Source:

Soy

Almond

Rice

Coconut

Oats

Others

By Product:

Regular/ Unflavoured Soy Milk Almond Milk Coconut Milk Oat Milk Others (Hemp, Flax, etc.)

Flavoured Soy Milk Almond Milk Coconut Milk Oat Milk Others (Hemp, Flax, etc.)



By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales/ B2B

Indirect Sales/ B2C Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Convenience Stores Mass Grocery Retailers Specialty Stores Online Retail



