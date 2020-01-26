Lady Gaga, Beyonce win Grammys as Kobe Bryant death clouds show

Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga and Beyonce took home early Grammys on Sunday as the highest honors in the music industry kicked off under a cloud after the death basketball star Kobe Bryant.
