Lady Primrose Launches Cologne and New Laundry Collection

DALLAS, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lady Primrose, a boutique luxury fragrance company, today announced two product launches while rolling out their stylized LP logo. Both new product launches are the first-time ever for the company. The announcement was made by Michelle Balaz, Lady Primrose CEO and co-owner.

New to Lady Primrose is the launch of their men’s cologne, Gentlemen 1677. The product line currently includes cologne and candles. Well-received after being soft-launched at industry markets in Dallas, TX, and Atlanta, GA, plans are in the works to extend the brand line up with additional products soon. Neutral in notes, the scent profile is appreciated by all.

“This is a first-time cologne for Lady Primrose. Relaunching the company and revitalizing each collection inspired the team to dive into our scent dossier for something new. We were eager to complement our collections with a first for the company,” said CEO and co-owner Michelle Balaz. “Welcoming a new demographic is key for growth. We are so excited about this.”

Another first for Lady Primrose is their scented Laundry Collection, launched in both wash and fabric softener. Also soft-launched at industry markets, Laundry Collection is offered in their best-selling scents Tryst, Royal Extract and new 1677. Plans to also extend scents for laundry are in the works.

“Our clientele welcomes Lady Primrose fragrances into their homes through their favorite scented candles, room sprays, and more,” said CEO and co-owner Michelle Balaz. “Inspired by this and the boutique laundry trend, our Laundry Collection was a genuine extension for our customers! What a wonderful way to fully enjoy your favorite Lady Primrose scent!”

About Lady Primrose

Lady Primrose is a boutique luxury fragrance company offered in fine retailer and luxury hotel resort property partnerships around the world. Widely recognized for fragrant collections Tryst, Royal Extract, Momentous, Necture, Celadon, Gentlemen 1677, Blue Agave, and Little Primrose, collections offer perfumes, cologne, body creams, poured cream soaps, dusting silk powders, candles, room sprays, boutique laundry and more. Launched in 1990, Lady Primrose is a fragrant forward legacy that spans decades incorporating fragrance recipes that date back centuries. Under new ownership, Lady Primrose’s corporate offices continue to be in Dallas, TX, and is a woman-owned company.

To learn more about Lady Primrose, visit ladyprimrose.com. Follow us on Instagram @LadyPrimrose.

Contact: Mary Sims Telephone: 214-747-7673 Email: mary_sims@ladyprimrose.com Website: www.ladyprimrose.com

