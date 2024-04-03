TULSA, Okla., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LBRG) proudly announces, through its subsidiary Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd. (“Growhouse”), an initiative to broaden its digital reach in North America by acquiring the primary website of Tiny Sustainable Living Ltd. This purchase aligns strategically with Ladybug’s objective to strengthen its online footprint, projecting an anticipated increase in annual revenue of approximately $2.5 million.

With a focus on acquiring unique e-commerce platforms in the health and wellness sector, the website of Tiny Sustainable Living Ltd caters to an environmentally conscious audience. Its product selection, featuring organic superfood powders, plant-based supplements, and natural wellness items, distinguishes itself through the use of organically and sustainably sourced ingredients, along with eco-friendly packaging. This strategic decision aligns with the increasing consumer demand for transparent and ethically sourced products.

Tamara Maxfield, B.A., CEO of Growhouse, reflects on this strategic move, “Integrating these e-commerce platforms is central to our expansion strategy. These acquisitions are critical for our goal of significant growth and deeper market penetration. Our management team is dedicated to achieving, and perhaps exceeding, our annual revenue goal of $25 million for this year.”

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc., operating under Ladybug NutraTech, leads the health and wellness e-commerce sector with innovative strategies, diverse product offerings, and a commitment to customer and shareholder satisfaction.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes,” “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.