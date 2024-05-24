Laguna Treatment Center Ribbon-Cutting Laguna Treatment Center Ribbon-Cutting

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Laguna Treatment Center, a leading provider of addiction treatment services, celebrated a significant milestone on May 23 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its newly renamed facility. The event marked the official unveiling of the center’s new name and expanded mission, highlighting its commitment to enhancing services and supporting individuals in need in Orange County and beyond.

The decision to change the name from Laguna Treatment Hospital to Laguna Treatment Center was made to eliminate confusion about the services offered, as it implied a focus on hospital services. By rebranding, the treatment center aims to eliminate this confusion and clearly communicate its specialized focus on addiction treatment.

“We are excited about our new name and the enhanced services we will be offering,” said Trace Swartzfager, Executive Director of Laguna Treatment Center. “In addition to our new name, we look forward to expanding in the near future to include outpatient services. This enhancement will allow us to support even more individuals in their recovery journey, providing them with the flexibility and resources they need to achieve long-term recovery.”

Laguna Treatment Center recognizes the urgent need for addiction treatment, especially in light of the opioid epidemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 7 Americans report experiencing a substance use disorder, and 1 in 5 Americans experience a mental health disorder in any given year. Co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders are also common.

“As we all know, drug overdose is the leading cause of unintentional death in the United States, with opioid addiction driving this epidemic,” emphasized Dr. Gary Mitrevolis, Medical Director of Laguna Treatment Center. “However, it is crucial to remember that addiction is a treatable disorder. Our mission is to provide hope and healing to those affected by these challenges.”

