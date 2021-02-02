Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Laguna Treatment Hospital Names Veteran Executive Barbara Kennedy as CEO

Laguna Treatment Hospital Names Veteran Executive Barbara Kennedy as CEO

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Barbara Kennedy

Laguna Treatment Hospital

Laguna Treatment Hospital

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Laguna Treatment Hospital, an American Addiction Centers facility and leading provider of substance use treatment services, has named veteran healthcare executive Barbara Kennedy as its new CEO. Kennedy has decades of leadership experience and is looking forward to building upon Laguna’s reputation for clinical excellence.

The Orange County facility is one of a few chemical dependency recovery hospitals in the state of California. To learn more about Laguna Treatment Hospital, visit https://lagunatreatment.com/detox-hospital-california/facility/.

For more than 25 years, Kennedy has been at the helm of a number of healthcare entities focused on various areas of care, including mental health. Prior to Laguna Treatment Hospital, Kennedy was the president and CEO of North County Health Services where she oversaw 13 locations throughout southern California with nearly 800 employees. She also successfully expanded clinical services to serve more people. In addition to North County Health Services, she has held the position of president and CEO at two other healthcare organizations; Kennedy Health Strategies Group and Northern Arizona Healthcare.

“From day one, I’ve been impressed with the skill and compassion of the staff here at Laguna, and I’m eager to work closely with them to make a difference in the lives of our patients,” said Kennedy. “The devotion to patient care exhibited by the entire team is readily apparent and this is something I am proud to be a part of.”

Kennedy already has a number of new directives that she plans to put into action, including expanding the levels of care offered at the hospital and adding new programs.

“The pandemic has really shed a light on how urgent the need is for the treatment of alcohol and substance use disorders, and we want to continue to be a lifeline for this community and beyond,” said Kennedy. “We want our patients to have the best chance at long-term recovery. People struggling with the disease of addiction need the best care that they can get,” said Kennedy, “which is exactly what they will receive at Laguna Treatment Hospital.”

About Laguna Treatment Hospital
Laguna Treatment Hospital treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, please find us at LagunaTreatment.com.

Contact:
Maz Rodriguez
Sr. Public Relations Specialist
615-335-0893
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c88d14a-c6ed-4213-95d3-e488a904f5a7

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.