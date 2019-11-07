Lake City Bank Promotes Stephanie R. Leniski to head Retail Banking division

Stephanie Leniski Senior Vice President, Retail Banking Manager

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that it has promoted Stephanie R. Leniski to Senior Vice President, Retail Banking Manager, a position in which she leads the Retail division for Lake City Bank, and joins the bank’s Management Committee. Leniski succeeds Kevin L. Deardorff, Executive Vice President, who has led the Retail Banking business since 1990.

“Stephanie has been a strong leader and innovator since the day she walked in the door at Lake City Bank in 2002,” said David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer. “She brings a balanced approach to ensuring that we take care of clients every day in our 50 banking offices, while at the same time recognizing that technology is rapidly changing our delivery channels and business template.”

Leniski’s 24-year career in banking started as a teller in 1995. She joined Lake City Bank in 2002 as Vice President and Manager of the Elkhart Beardsley office. She was promoted to North Region Retail Manager in 2012 and was further promoted in this role to Senior Vice President in 2017. During her career at Lake City Bank, Leniski has participated in and led a number of company-wide initiatives.

“Our Retail Banking team is led by a dedicated and experienced group of Regional Managers and I am excited to take on this broader role. We are all looking forward to continuing the community banking traditions that have defined Lake City Bank for nearly 150 years,” Leniski said. “We will continue to evolve our technology-driven solutions while at the same time staying focused on our personal face-to-face relationships with our clients.”

Leniski has her bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration with concentrations in accounting and international business from Saint Mary’s College. She also has her master’s in business administration from Bethel College and is a graduate of the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking. She is a board member secretary of ETHOS Innovation Center. She volunteers with and coordinates the bank’s Reality Store and Money Smart programs, teaching classes at the YWCA, Goodwill and Real Services.

“After an exceptional three-decade career at Lake City Bank, Kevin Deardorff’s impact on our culture and success has been invaluable. Under his leadership, we have grown our retail business from 13 banking offices in 1989 to 50 today. Our balance sheet has grown from $239 million to $5.0 billion, an increase of nearly 2,000%,” Findlay said. “From the start, Kevin has been at the core of our successful organic growth and the entire Lake City Bank team will miss his plain spoken and thoughtful leadership as he transitions to retirement.”

Lake City Bank, a $5.0 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the fifth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com .

Contact

Mary Horan

Director of Marketing and Public Relations

574 371-9280 office

574 377-9150 mobile

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09c3a5df-5bcd-4831-9c3e-05f4d3883dd1