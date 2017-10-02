Lake Cup Suzhou, An Inviting Name Card of the Oriental Venice

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2017 Lake Cup Regatta which is organized by Redant Multi-media Information Service Co.,LTd will be held from the second week from Thursday to Sunday of October as usual at Suzhou, which has more than 2,500 years history. The event takes place on Jinji Lake, one of the most fascinating lakes of Suzhou.

At this moment, Suzhou is one of the top ten Chinese cities by GDP and its Jinji Lake region, surrounded by commercial complexes and entertainment facilities, is considered the most prosperous and modern. The city is reputed as “city with the finest gardens” and “the Oriental Venice”. The host hopes that the event will attract both domestic and international tourists, thus making Suzhou better known.

While sailing as a sport originated in the ocean, the host decides to take full advantage of Chinese abundant internal lakes. Since its foundation in 2011, the Lake Cup has successfully held seven events in Chinese most famous internal lakes, such as Taihu Lake, Xuanwu Lake, Golden Chicken Lake and so on, starting a wave of internal lake sailing competition in China. The event includes many levels every year: like professional group, open group, WETA group and OP group etc. In the future, other groups like windsurfing, moth and laser group may be added.

In the event, the host hopes to convey the zealous and carnival atmosphere of the sport to audience on the shore by holding relevant activities. For instance, in an activity named “Parking Park international lohas festival”, the host gathered 18 nations, 88 top-level original brands, more than 100 excellent designers, 520 international families, over 100 global dishes and over 1,000 handmade crafts, making present audience extremely excited.

The Cup, which takes the form of sailing boat, integrates elements of fashion, daily life, culture, tourism, international trend and so on. The event overturns the traditional sport competition model and will deliver an international sport carnival. At the same time, it will help spur the economic growth of Suzhou in terms of business, life, culture, catering industry and tourism. Therefore, it is a wonderful competition card of Suzhou city.

With China’s booming economy and strong consumption capacity, the exploration and development in either realm of business will raise great attention. The Lake Cup, dedicated to become a model of exploring city lake commerce and tourism resources, will definitely start a wave of internal lake sailing sport, maybe it will be a next hot spot of city investment, let’s wait and see.

As for it’s future details, pay attention to the coming event: the 8th Lake Cup Sailing Regatta from 12th to 15th October 2017, on Jinji Lake Suzhou China.

