Breaking News
Home / Top News / Lakeland Financial Corporation to Present at the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference September 4

Lakeland Financial Corporation to Present at the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference September 4

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today announced that David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Lisa M. O’Neill, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; and Eric H. Ottinger, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Manager; will attend the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference, held in Chicago on September 4, and will participate in a series of meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

Findlay and O’Neill will present at the conference on September 4 at 10:25 am CT. A live webcast of the presentation is available at http://wsw.com/webcast/rj116/lkfn/. Presentation materials are available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, under Presentations in the News and Market Data section, or by using this link https://www.snl.com/IRW/Presentations/100608. Click on 2019 2nd Quarter Investor Update.

Lake City Bank, a $5.0 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the fifth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.

Contact
Lisa M. O’Neill
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
(574) 267-9125 office
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.