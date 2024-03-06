The parents of Laken Riley, a college nursing student who was recently killed on the University of Georgia campus, will not attend President Biden’s State of the Union speech on Thursday, choosing instead to stay home and give the loss of their daughter, said U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga.
Collins said he invited Riley’s parents but that they chose not to attend.
“Therefore, the seat reserved for my guest will remain vacant to honor Laken and all America
