BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lamar Advertising Company (“Lamar”) (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced certain year-end federal income tax reporting information for its 2023 distributions on its Class A and Class B common stock (“Common Stock”).

The following table summarizes, for federal income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to holders of Lamar Common Stock, presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2023. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of Lamar’s 2023 distributions.

Lamar Advertising Company Common Stock Ticker Symbol: LAMR Ordinary Qualified Cash Taxable Taxable Sec. 199A Return of Distribution Dividend Dividend Dividend Capital Record Date Payable Date (per share) (per share) (per share)* (per share)* (per share) 3/17/2023 3/31/2023 $1.2500 $1.2500 $0.0576 $1.1924 $0.0000 6/19/2023 6/30/2023 $1.2500 $1.2500 $0.0576 $1.1924 $0.0000 9/18/2023 9/29/2023 $1.2500 $1.2500 $0.0576 $1.1924 $0.0000 12/18/2023 12/29/2023 $1.2500 $1.2500 $0.0576 $1.1924 $0.0000 *Qualified taxable dividend and Sec. 199A dividend amounts included in ordinary taxable dividend amount.

About Lamar Advertising Company

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out of home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 4,700 displays.

