BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lamar Advertising Company (the “Company” or “Lamar”) (Nasdaq: LAMR), a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces the Company’s operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

“Revenue growth accelerated as we moved through the fourth quarter, primarily because of strength in local sales. In addition, our team continued to do an outstanding job controlling expenses,” Lamar chief executive Sean Reilly said. “The result is that we achieved $7.47 in full year AFFO per diluted share, easily beating our revised guidance range for 2023. For 2024, we are projecting further growth in AFFO, with a range of $7.67 to $7.82 per diluted share.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net revenue increased 3.8%

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.3%

Diluted AFFO per share increased 9.9%

Fourth Quarter Results

Lamar reported net revenues of $555.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $535.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 3.8% increase. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $81.7 million to $191.7 million as compared to $110.1 million for the same period in 2022. Lamar recognized net income of $149.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to net income of $66.1 million for same period in 2022, an increase of $83.2 million. Net income per diluted share was $1.46 and $0.65 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $268.2 million versus $252.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 6.3%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $254.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 versus $244.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $9.7 million. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $180.3 million as compared to $159.3 million for the same period in 2022, a 13.2% increase.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, funds from operations, or FFO, was $213.7 million versus $195.2 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of 9.5%. Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $215.0 million compared to $194.5 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of 10.5%. Diluted AFFO per share increased 9.9% to $2.10 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 as compared to $1.91 for the same period in 2022.

Acquisition-Adjusted Three Months Results

Acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 2.5% over acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022. Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 5.1% as compared to acquisition-adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022. Acquisition-adjusted net revenue and acquisition-adjusted EBITDA include adjustments to the 2022 period for acquisitions and divestitures for the same time frame as actually owned in the 2023 period. See “Reconciliation of Reported Basis to Acquisition-Adjusted Results”, which provides reconciliations to GAAP for acquisition-adjusted measures.

Twelve Month Results

Lamar reported net revenues of $2.11 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 versus $2.03 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, a 3.9% increase. Operating income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 increased $97.4 million to $675.4 million as compared to $578.0 million for the same period in 2022. Lamar recognized net income of $496.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 as compared to net income of $438.6 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $58.2 million. Net income per diluted share was $4.85 and $4.31 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $985.7 million versus $938.1 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of 5.1%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $783.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.0 million as compared to the same period in 2022. Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $633.8 million as compared to $636.3 million for the same period in 2022, a 0.4% decrease.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, funds from operations, or FFO, was $767.9 million versus $757.0 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of 1.4%. Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $762.3 million compared to $749.7 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of 1.7%. Diluted AFFO per share increased 1.2% to $7.47 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 as compared to $7.38 for the same period in 2022.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2023, Lamar had $715.8 million in total liquidity that consisted of $671.2 million available for borrowing under its revolving senior credit facility and $44.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. There were $70.0 million in borrowings outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility and $249.6 million outstanding under the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program as of the same date.

Guidance

We expect net income per diluted share for fiscal year 2024 to be between $5.02 and $5.07, with diluted AFFO per share between $7.67 and $7.82. See “Supplemental Schedules Unaudited REIT Measures and Reconciliations to GAAP Measures” for reconciliation to GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding sales trends. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: (1) our significant indebtedness; (2) the state of the economy and financial markets generally, and the effect of the broader economy on the demand for advertising; (3) the continued popularity of outdoor advertising as an advertising medium; (4) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding for operations, debt refinancing or acquisitions; (5) our ability to continue to qualify as a Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) and maintain our status as a REIT; (6) the regulation of the outdoor advertising industry by federal, state and local governments; (7) the integration of companies and assets that we acquire and our ability to recognize cost savings or operating efficiencies as a result of these acquisitions; (8) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (9) changes in tax laws applicable to REITs or in the interpretation of those laws; (10) our ability to renew expiring contracts at favorable rates; (11) our ability to successfully implement our digital deployment strategy; and (12) the market for our Class A common stock. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. These statements speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the statements, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented the following measures that are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”): adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), free cash flow, funds from operations (“FFO”), adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”), diluted AFFO per share, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense. Our management reviews our performance by focusing on these key performance indicators not prepared in conformity with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP performance indicators are meaningful supplemental measures of our operating performance and should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures are determined as follows:

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense (income), loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and investments, equity in (earnings) loss of investee, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, loss (gain) on disposition of assets and investments, transaction expenses and capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

Free cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less interest, net of interest income and amortization of deferred financing costs, current taxes, preferred stock dividends and total capital expenditures.

We use the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts definition of FFO, which is defined as net income before (gain) loss from the sale or disposal of real estate assets and investments, net of tax, and real estate related depreciation and amortization and including adjustments to eliminate unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest.

We define AFFO as FFO before (i) straight-line revenue and expense; (ii) capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net; (iii) stock-based compensation expense; (iv) non-cash portion of tax provision; (v) non-real estate related depreciation and amortization; (vi) amortization of deferred financing costs; (vii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (viii) transaction expenses; (ix) non-recurring infrequent or unusual losses (gains); (x) less maintenance capital expenditures; and (xi) an adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest.

Diluted AFFO per share is defined as AFFO divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

Outdoor operating income is defined as operating income before corporate expenses, stock-based compensation, capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net, transaction expenses, depreciation and amortization and loss (gain) on disposition of assets.

Acquisition-adjusted results adjusts our net revenue, direct and general and administrative expenses, outdoor operating income, corporate expense and EBITDA for the prior period by adding to, or subtracting from, the corresponding revenue or expense generated by the acquired or divested assets before our acquisition or divestiture of these assets for the same time frame that those assets were owned in the current period. In calculating acquisition-adjusted results, therefore, we include revenue and expenses generated by assets that we did not own in the prior period but acquired in the current period. We refer to the amount of pre-acquisition revenue and expense generated by or subtracted from the acquired assets during the prior period that corresponds with the current period in which we owned the assets (to the extent within the period to which this report relates) as “acquisition-adjusted results”.

Acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense adjusts our total operating expense to remove the impact of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, transaction expenses, capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net, and loss (gain) on disposition of assets and investments. The prior period is also adjusted to include the expense generated by the acquired or divested assets before our acquisition or divestiture of such assets for the same time frame that those assets were owned in the current period.

Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense are not intended to replace other performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow, FFO and AFFO do not represent cash flows from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and, therefore, these measures should not be considered indicative of cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense are presented as we believe each is a useful indicator of our current operating performance. Specifically, we believe that these metrics are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because (1) each is a key measure used by our management team for purposes of decision making and for evaluating our core operating results; (2) adjusted EBITDA is widely used in the industry to measure operating performance as it excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization, which may vary significantly among companies, depending upon accounting methods and useful lives, particularly where acquisitions and non-operating factors are involved; (3) adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense each provides investors with a meaningful measure for evaluating our period-over-period operating performance by eliminating items that are not operational in nature and reflect the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, operating costs, general and administrative expenses and interest costs; (4) acquisition-adjusted results is a supplement to enable investors to compare period-over-period results on a more consistent basis without the effects of acquisitions and divestitures, which reflects our core performance and organic growth (if any) during the period in which the assets were owned and managed by us; (5) free cash flow is an indicator of our ability to service debt and generate cash for acquisitions and other strategic investments; (6) outdoor operating income provides investors a measurement of our core results without the impact of fluctuations in stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization and corporate expenses; and (7) each of our Non-GAAP measures provides investors with a measure for comparing our results of operations to those of other companies.

Our measurement of adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense may not, however, be fully comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measures have been included herein.

Conference Call Information

A conference call will be held to discuss the Company's operating results on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. central time.

Conference Call

General Information

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 4,800 displays.

LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 555,909 $ 535,510 $ 2,110,987 $ 2,032,140 Operating expenses (income) Direct advertising expenses 181,501 173,894 697,107 667,820 General and administrative expenses 84,398 85,984 332,790 336,169 Corporate expenses 21,846 23,357 95,366 90,072 Stock-based compensation 6,287 8,805 22,649 23,136 Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net (105 ) (92 ) (308 ) (555 ) Transaction expenses — — — 3,769 Depreciation and amortization 70,504 147,239 293,423 349,449 Gain on disposition of assets (231 ) (13,731 ) (5,474 ) (15,721 ) Total operating expense 364,200 425,456 1,435,553 1,454,139 Operating income 191,709 110,054 675,434 578,001 Other expense (income) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 115 — Interest income (556 ) (551 ) (2,115 ) (1,293 ) Interest expense 44,349 37,686 174,512 127,510 Equity in earnings of investee (2,370 ) (1,660 ) (3,696 ) (4,315 ) 41,423 35,475 168,816 121,902 Income before income tax expense 150,286 74,579 506,618 456,099 Income tax expense 961 8,476 9,782 17,452 Net income 149,325 66,103 496,836 438,647 Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 240 — 1,073 — Net income attributable to controlling interest 149,085 66,103 495,763 438,647 Preferred stock dividends 92 92 365 365 Net income applicable to common stock $ 148,993 $ 66,011 $ 495,398 $ 438,282 Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 1.46 $ 0.65 $ 4.86 $ 4.32 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.46 $ 0.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.31 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 102,008,382 101,699,470 101,920,268 101,527,778 Diluted 102,166,907 101,765,520 102,106,647 101,634,543 OTHER DATA Free Cash Flow Computation: Adjusted EBITDA $ 268,164 $ 252,275 $ 985,724 $ 938,079 Interest, net (42,175 ) (35,504 ) (165,859 ) (120,059 ) Current tax expense 513 (7,115 ) (7,398 ) (14,240 ) Preferred stock dividends (92 ) (92 ) (365 ) (365 ) Total capital expenditures (46,119 ) (50,270 ) (178,271 ) (167,078 ) Free cash flow $ 180,291 $ 159,294 $ 633,831 $ 636,337

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW DATA

(IN THOUSANDS) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,605 $ 52,619 Working capital deficit $ (340,711 ) $ (361,485 ) Total assets $ 6,563,622 $ 6,475,214 Total debt, net of deferred financing costs (including current maturities) $ 3,341,127 $ 3,312,805 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,216,788 $ 1,195,374

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selected Cash Flow Data: Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 254,193 $ 244,507 $ 783,613 $ 781,612 Cash flows used in investing activities $ 64,194 $ 216,607 $ 310,119 $ 619,071 Cash flows used in financing activities $ 184,899 $ 54,477 $ 481,635 $ 209,319

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow: Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 254,193 $ 244,507 $ 783,613 $ 781,612 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (23,458 ) (31,614 ) 41,899 27,967 Total capital expenditures (46,119 ) (50,270 ) (178,271 ) (167,078 ) Preferred stock dividends (92 ) (92 ) (365 ) (365 ) Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net (105 ) (92 ) (308 ) (555 ) Transaction expenses — — — 3,769 Other (4,128 ) (3,145 ) (12,737 ) (9,013 ) Free cash flow $ 180,291 $ 159,294 $ 633,831 $ 636,337 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 149,325 $ 66,103 $ 496,836 $ 438,647 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 115 — Interest income (556 ) (551 ) (2,115 ) (1,293 ) Interest expense 44,349 37,686 174,512 127,510 Equity in earnings of investee (2,370 ) (1,660 ) (3,696 ) (4,315 ) Income tax expense 961 8,476 9,782 17,452 Operating income 191,709 110,054 675,434 578,001 Stock-based compensation 6,287 8,805 22,649 23,136 Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net (105 ) (92 ) (308 ) (555 ) Transaction expenses — — — 3,769 Depreciation and amortization 70,504 147,239 293,423 349,449 Gain on disposition of assets (231 ) (13,731 ) (5,474 ) (15,721 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 268,164 $ 252,275 $ 985,724 $ 938,079 Capital expenditure detail by category: Billboards – traditional $ 14,346 $ 15,027 $ 54,965 $ 45,415 Billboards – digital 15,937 19,973 75,535 81,145 Logo 2,540 3,512 12,039 13,151 Transit 1,205 1,713 3,595 4,734 Land and buildings 5,709 6,360 15,494 11,462 Operating equipment 6,382 3,685 16,643 11,171 Total capital expenditures $ 46,119 $ 50,270 $ 178,271 $ 167,078

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Reconciliation of Reported Basis to Acquisition-Adjusted Results (a): Net revenue $ 555,909 $ 535,510 3.8% $ 2,110,987 $ 2,032,140 3.9% Acquisitions and divestitures — 6,722 — 35,428 Acquisition-adjusted net revenue $ 555,909 $ 542,232 2.5% $ 2,110,987 $ 2,067,568 2.1% Reported direct advertising and G&A expenses $ 265,899 $ 259,878 2.3% $ 1,029,897 $ 1,003,989 2.6% Acquisitions and divestitures — 3,847 — 21,168 Acquisition-adjusted direct advertising and G&A expenses $ 265,899 $ 263,725 0.8% $ 1,029,897 $ 1,025,157 0.5% Outdoor operating income $ 290,010 $ 275,632 5.2% $ 1,081,090 $ 1,028,151 5.1% Acquisition and divestitures — 2,875 — 14,260 Acquisition-adjusted outdoor operating income $ 290,010 $ 278,507 4.1% $ 1,081,090 $ 1,042,411 3.7% Reported corporate expense $ 21,846 $ 23,357 (6.5)% $ 95,366 $ 90,072 5.9% Acquisitions and divestitures — — — — Acquisition-adjusted corporate expenses $ 21,846 $ 23,357 (6.5)% $ 95,366 $ 90,072 5.9% Adjusted EBITDA $ 268,164 $ 252,275 6.3% $ 985,724 $ 938,079 5.1% Acquisitions and divestitures — 2,875 — 14,260 Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA $ 268,164 $ 255,150 5.1% $ 985,724 $ 952,339 3.5%

(a) Acquisition-adjusted net revenue, direct advertising and general and administrative expenses, outdoor operating income, corporate expenses and EBITDA include adjustments to 2022 for acquisitions and divestitures for the same time frame as actually owned in 2023.



SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Reconciliation of Net Income to Outdoor Operating Income: Net income $ 149,325 $ 66,103 125.9% $ 496,836 $ 438,647 13.3% Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 115 — Interest expense, net 43,793 37,135 172,397 126,217 Equity in earnings of investee (2,370 ) (1,660 ) (3,696 ) (4,315 ) Income tax expense 961 8,476 9,782 17,452 Operating income 191,709 110,054 74.2% 675,434 578,001 16.9% Corporate expenses 21,846 23,357 95,366 90,072 Stock-based compensation 6,287 8,805 22,649 23,136 Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net (105 ) (92 ) (308 ) (555 ) Transaction expenses — — — 3,769 Depreciation and amortization 70,504 147,239 293,423 349,449 Gain on disposition of assets (231 ) (13,731 ) (5,474 ) (15,721 ) Outdoor operating income $ 290,010 $ 275,632 5.2% $ 1,081,090 $ 1,028,151 5.1%

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Acquisition-Adjusted Consolidated Expense: Total operating expense $ 364,200 $ 425,456 (14.4)% $ 1,435,553 $ 1,454,139 (1.3)% Gain on disposition of assets 231 13,731 5,474 15,721 Depreciation and amortization (70,504 ) (147,239 ) (293,423 ) (349,449 ) Transaction expenses — — — (3,769 ) Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net 105 92 308 555 Stock-based compensation (6,287 ) (8,805 ) (22,649 ) (23,136 ) Acquisitions and divestitures — 3,847 — 21,168 Acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense $ 287,745 $ 287,082 0.2% $ 1,125,263 $ 1,115,229 0.9%

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED REIT MEASURES

AND RECONCILIATIONS TO GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted Funds from Operations: Net income $ 149,325 $ 66,103 $ 496,836 $ 438,647 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate 67,101 144,223 281,026 337,387 Gain from sale or disposal of real estate, net of tax (88 ) (13,632 ) (5,201 ) (15,415 ) Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest (2,610 ) (1,496 ) (4,769 ) (3,631 ) Funds from operations $ 213,728 $ 195,198 $ 767,892 $ 756,988 Straight-line expense 1,182 1,102 4,658 3,986 Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net (105 ) (92 ) (308 ) (555 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,287 8,805 22,649 23,136 Non-cash portion of tax provision 1,474 1,361 2,384 3,212 Non-real estate related depreciation and amortization 3,403 3,016 12,397 12,062 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,618 1,631 6,538 6,158 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 115 — Transaction expenses — — — 3,769 Capitalized expenditures-maintenance (15,178 ) (17,978 ) (58,820 ) (62,659 ) Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest 2,610 1,496 4,769 3,631 Adjusted funds from operations $ 215,019 $ 194,539 $ 762,274 $ 749,728 Divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 102,166,907 101,765,520 102,106,647 101,634,543 Diluted AFFO per share $ 2.10 $ 1.91 $ 7.47 $ 7.38

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED REIT MEASURES

AND RECONCILIATIONS TO GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Projected 2024 Adjusted Funds From Operations: Year ended December 31, 2024 Low High Net income $ 515,185 $ 520,185 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate 288,000 288,000 Gain from sale or disposal of real estate, net of tax (5,000 ) (5,000 ) Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest (4,500 ) (4,500 ) Funds From Operations $ 793,685 $ 798,685 Straight-line expense 4,200 4,200 Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net 500 500 Stock-based compensation expense 15,000 25,000 Non-cash portion of tax provision 500 500 Non-real estate related depreciation and amortization 12,000 12,000 Amortization of deferred financing costs 6,000 6,000 Loss on extinguishment of debt 315 315 Capitalized expenditures—maintenance (50,000 ) (50,000 ) Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest 4,500 4,500 Adjusted Funds From Operations $ 786,700 $ 801,700 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 102,550,000 102,550,000 Diluted earnings per share $ 5.02 $ 5.07 Diluted AFFO per share $ 7.67 $ 7.82

The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable and reflects our expectations as of February 2024. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates as a result of various factors, and we refer to the cautionary language regarding “forward-looking statements” included in the press release when considering this information.