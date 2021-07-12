Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lamar Advertising Company Announces Investment in Vistar Media

Lamar Advertising Company Announces Investment in Vistar Media

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

BATON ROUGE, La., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR), an owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announced today that it has acquired a minority stake in Vistar Media, a leading global provider of programmatic technology for the digital out-of-home sector. Lamar’s investment of $30 million will help Vistar strengthen its balance sheet, expand its research and development and extend its reach into new markets. Under the terms of the transaction, Lamar will receive a seat on Vistar’s Board of Directors. Vistar will continue to operate as an independent technology partner to buyers and sellers across the global out-of-home ecosystem.

“By providing capital to a clear leader in the programmatic space, Lamar is investing in the future of our industry and the next evolution of our compelling media channel,” Lamar chief executive officer Sean Reilly said. “As a longtime partner with Vistar, we’ve been impressed with their thoughtful leadership, technology and innovation, and we’re hopeful that this investment will help Vistar pursue further growth to the benefit of media owners and advertisers across the out-of-home sector.”

Vistar Media is the leading global provider of programmatic technology for out-of-home, bringing enterprise-grade software that was purpose-built for the unique requirements of digital signage. Vistar provides a global demand-side platform (DSP) for buyers to activate data-driven programmatic campaigns and a supply-side platform (SSP) to connect signage operators to digital revenue. Vistar also powers some of the world’s most advanced signage networks with device & content management software (Cortex) and ad serving technology. Vistar was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Lamar Advertising Company
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 351,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,700 displays.

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow
Lamar Advertising Company
(225) 926-1000
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.