Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 earnings report before the market opens Thursday, August 6, 2020. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-334-777-6991 Passcode: 65248056 Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059 Passcode: 71379105 Available through Wednesday, August 9, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time Live Webcast: www.lamar.com Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com Available through Wednesday, August 9, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time