Lamar Advertising Company to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:
|All Callers:
|1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880
|Passcode:
|36341506
|Replay:
|1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
|Passcode:
|55208290
|Available through Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
|Live Webcast:
|www.lamar.com
|Webcast Replay:
|www.lamar.com
|Available through Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
Company Contact:
Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
[email protected]
