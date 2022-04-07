Denver-based Donut Chain Offers Golden Ticket Promotion To Celebrate Easter

LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee Celebrates Easter LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee Celebrates Easter

DENVER, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Good news for LaMars fans! This Easter, each LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee location will be giving away free donuts for a year to five lucky customers.

On Saturday and Sunday, April 16 & 17, each LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee location will be hiding five golden tickets within five boxes of a dozen donuts. If a customer finds one of the golden tickets in their box of donuts, they’ll win a dozen donuts every month for a year.

“We love spreading joy and happiness — we do it by making donuts,” said Temi Osifodunrin, LaMar’s Donuts, Director of Marketing. “We’re thrilled to be able to spread a bit more joy this spring by rewarding our loyal customers with free donuts for a year.”

For a chance to win, visit the nearest LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee location and purchase a dozen donuts on Easter weekend. Whether in the mood for a dozen gourmet, seasonal favorites or the classic Ray’s Glazed, the donuts will be handmade, tender, airy, and consistently delicious. Some stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, so they will give away their tickets on Saturday the 16th – see all Easter store hours by visiting www.LaMars.com/Locations/.

If celebrating Easter from home, donut connoisseurs can still participate. Go to LaMar’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter on April 17 for special instructions on how to enter this promotion on social media. No purchase is necessary.

Purchase must be made on Saturday or Sunday, April 16-17, 2022, of a dozen donuts for a chance to win. Participation may vary. Limited-time offer.

To learn more, www.lamars.com.

About LaMar’s Donuts

After working on his original donut recipe since 1933, Ray Lamar opened the first LaMar’s Donuts in 1960. The Kansas City, Missouri, business was a success and soon there were daily lines outside the door of people waiting for their hot, fresh donuts.

Based on the donut shop’s phenomenal success and widespread reputation, Ray Lamar and his wife Shannon made the decision in 1990 to franchise LaMar’s Donuts. Today, we have 25 locations in five states: Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. LaMar’s Donuts has been recommended by Zagat’s Survey, The New Yorker, and Gourmet Magazine, and was chosen in the summer of 2008 as one of America’s five best donuts by AOL Cityguide.

Press Contact

Temi Osifodunrin

LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee

303-771-9999 x. # 7001

Marketing@lamars.com

###

Related Images

Image 1: LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee Celebrates Easter

Denver-based Donut Chain Offers Golden Ticket Promotion to Celebrate Easter

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment