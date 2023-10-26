San Francisco , Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform announces a strategic partnership with QBS Software, a leading global software distributor. This collaboration aims to provide enhanced testing solutions to meet the evolving needs of software development and quality assurance teams.

Companies often grapple with challenges like diverse tech stacks, fast release cycles, multiple devices and browsers to test on, and resource constraints when adopting comprehensive testing solutions. Overcoming these challenges requires strategic planning and the right testing solution for ensuring software quality and reliability in a dynamic environment

This collaboration between QBS Software and LambdaTest shows the commitment to offering their customers comprehensive testing capabilities. QBS Software will be able to provide its clients exclusive access to a wide range of real browsers, devices, and operating systems thanks to LambdaTest’s cloud-based testing infrastructure. The process of running efficient and reliable tests is significantly streamlined by LambdaTest’s cloud-based testing infrastructure. Due to LambdaTest’s cloud-based testing infrastructure, this collaboration demonstrates QBS Software’s dedication to offering its clients a complete testing solution. This infrastructure aids in making testing simpler and more effective, enabling more accuracy and precision.

Maneesh Sharma, COO at LambdaTest, said “We are more than excited to partner with QBS Software to jointly help customers transform their digital and software engineering efforts with the LambdaTest platform. QBS Software is a trusted partner for customers across the UK & Europe and this partnership will take the combined value of our offerings to drive innovation in the market.”

“This strategic partnership with LambdaTest aligns with our commitment to empower software engineers and to do that they need access to cutting-edge solutions.,” said Dave Stevinson, CEO of QBS. “By integrating LambdaTest into our portfolio, we will enhance the testing capabilities of our customers, ensuring the reliability and quality of their software tooling.”

Through this partnership, both QBS Software and LambdaTest look forward to supporting businesses in optimizing their software testing processes, improving overall product quality, and fostering innovation within the software development industry.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

About QBS Software

QBS’ mission is to enable publishers and customers to optimize their procurement process and create value for all stakeholders, sustainably. Benefit from great service, competitive prices, and product expertise.

By investing in its people, processes, and technology QBS delivers the leading enterprise software procurement platform in Europe. Passionate, empowered and dependable are just a few words that describe the diverse and experienced QBS team.

As the only single-source procurement platform for 10,000 software publishers – with market-leading service levels – QBS ensures increased procurement efficiencies, reduced costs and more successful deals.

QBS Software Ltd is part of QBS Technology Group.

Website: qbssoftware.com/contact

