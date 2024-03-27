This Partnership aims to provide superior testing capabilities to their customers and affiliates, streamlining testing processes and ensuring robust software solutions globally.

San Francisco, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform announces a strategic partnership with Xilligence, a product engineering company with a two-decade track record of delivering innovative technology solutions. Under this partnership, LambdaTest’s cutting-edge testing technologies will be complemented by Xilligence’s extensive software design and development expertise to provide their customers and affiliates with superior testing capabilities.

It is expected that the partnership between Xilligence and LambdaTest will deliver concrete solutions to the testing challenges that businesses confront. With the integration of Xilligence’s broad understanding of software design and development with LambdaTest’s cloud-based testing infrastructure, the alliance aims to improve product quality, accelerate time-to-market, and streamline testing processes to benefit companies globally.

Maneesh Sharma, COO at LambdaTest, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, “The strength of Xilligence in software engineering and the innovation in test execution & orchestration of LambdaTest will help customers embrace the challenges faced in today’s complex cloud environment. Partners are key to LambdaTest growth and we are excited to be working with an industry leader like Xilligence to further our collective growth.”

Customers may confidently navigate the complicated environment of modern-day technology thanks to having access to an extensive arsenal of testing resources and expert guidance. By joining the strengths of Xilligence and LambdaTest, companies can effectively address testing hurdles and ensure the delivery of robust and reliable software solutions.

Vikram Nair, CEO of Xilligence, said, ”Xilligence is pleased to partner with an innovative company such as LambdaTest whose software simplifies and speeds up the testing process. Since we offer full-spectrum testing solutions, our clients will benefit from LambdaTest’s proven solutions and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

About Xilligence

Xilligence, founded in 2000, is a product engineering company with a head office in Toronto, Canada, and offices in India, Singapore, and UAE. Xilligence has an impressive two-decade track record of successfully designing, developing, delivering, and supporting software and technology solutions. Xilligence has helped companies around the world with their technology outsourcing needs. From small start-ups to large global enterprises, Xilligence helps our clients and partners navigate today’s modern technology landscape and stay ahead of the competition.

For more information, please visit, www.xilligence.com

