The upgrade includes support for Storybook, real device UI testing, and native GitHub pull requests that will both reduce effort and increase productivity for customers

San Francisco, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LambdaTest, an intelligent omnichannel digital experience testing cloud platform, has upgraded its AI-powered visual regression platform SmartUI by adding more integrations and powerful new capabilities. The upgraded platform will enable users to swiftly and confidently do visual regression testing across multiple digital channels thereby ensuring a better end-customer experience.

SmartUI, with its support for Storybook, a frontend workshop for building UI components and pages, will provide customers with the ability to capture user stories on various browsers and resolutions. Businesses can identify the changes in the stories before releasing the component library updates to the production environment.

These SmartUI Storybook projects will support Git-based baseline branching strategies that will help businesses maintain their baseline builds for the captured visual regression tests run on the platform and make comparisons easier by dynamically updating the state of the build versions using Git commits and branches.

The AI-powered SmartUI platform now also offers a native GitHub pull requests check app where the changes can be verified by triggering a CI pipeline using GitHub Actions. The results will provide complete information about the visual regression tests executed and ensure that the changes are pixel-perfect to the baseline screenshots.

Finally, LambdaTest has launched support for visual regression testing on real devices, given that mobiles are at the center of customer experience. Users can now capture the mobile app screens on real devices using automation pipelines and mobile app frameworks such as Appium. Using this update, businesses can ensure that their app’s visual appearance and functionality remain consistently error-free, ultimately improving the overall digital experience and business performance.

“We are constantly innovating keeping customer expectations in mind. LambdaTest’s AI-powered visual regression platform SmartUI has been getting really good reviews since its launch. We have now taken the experience a notch higher with our Storybook support and support for visual regression testing on real devices. Our aim is to become the digital highway for testing for customer-centric and digital-first businesses worldwide,” said Mayank Bhola, Co-founder and Head of Product, LambdaTest.

LambdaTest has also announced the launch of its digital experience testing cloud for enterprises. The offering will enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by providing a best-in-class, 360-degree test execution and orchestration platform coupled with insightful test analytics and customizable deployment options–public cloud, single tenant, or on-premise.

For more details, visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/smart-visual-ui-testing

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent unified digital experience testing cloud that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through faster test execution, ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

CONTACT: LambdaTest press office: press@lambdatest.com