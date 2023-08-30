New capabilities allow customers to discover, classify, and secure sensitive data across two of the most widely used cloud file-sharing services

TEL AVIV and NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Laminar, the leading data security posture management (DSPM) company, recently acquired by Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced that it has added support for Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive. Customers can now use Laminar to continually discover overexposed and unprotected sensitive data in OneDrive and Google Drive, enabling proactive risk remediation and data leak detection. With this expanded support, organizations can safeguard sensitive data across their entire digital landscape, including major cloud service providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure as well as Snowflake, BigQuery, and other SaaS applications.

As organizations increasingly leverage cloud file-sharing services like Google Drive and OneDrive for seamless data sharing and storage, the potential risks associated with data breaches, unauthorized access, and compliance violations have grown significantly. Data security and governance teams’ limited visibility into the contents of these files can lead to unprotected sensitive data. Additionally, unintentional file sharing and incorrect permissions can lead to oversharing internally and externally.

To address these challenges, the Laminar Data Security Platform takes an agnostic approach to data security; discovering, classifying, and securing sensitive data as it moves across an organization’s digital environment, including collaborative cloud-based services. Laminar provides secure scanning, ensuring data is not removed from the customer environment. With the platform, data security and governance teams can see and secure enterprise data consistently across the entire digital landscape.

“Today’s businesses are powered by cloud file-sharing services, which enable easy and rapid collaboration. This is why it is so critical to have a comprehensive approach to data security, so as to not leave these important files unprotected. With the integration of Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive support into the Laminar Data Security Platform, we believe this is a giant step towards solving this sensitive data security challenge,” said Amit Shaked, CEO and co-founder at Laminar. “We recognize that data security is a collective responsibility, encompassing every individual within an organization. Laminar is now positioned to provide an agile platform that safeguards sensitive information, no matter where it resides or whether it’s utilized by developers, data scientists, or any employee across an organization.”

The news follows the acquisition of Laminar by Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security Company™. Together, Rubrik and Laminar create the industry’s first complete cyber resilience offering of its kind bringing together cyber recovery and posture across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS.

To learn more about the Laminar Data Security Platform, visit https://laminarsecurity.com .

About Laminar

Laminar, a Rubrik company, combines cloud-native design with deep security expertise to provide the visibility and control organizations need to protect their most sensitive data. The Laminar Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies cloud data, structured and unstructured, across managed and self-hosted data stores, including unknown shadow data, without the data ever leaving your environment. It analyzes access, usage patterns, and security posture, and provides actionable, guided remediation for data security risk. Together, Rubrik and Laminar enable organizations to be even more proactive in the fight against cyberattacks and provide businesses with a complete cyber resilience solution.

About Rubrik

Rubrik is a cybersecurity company. We are the pioneer in Zero Trust Data Security™. Companies around the world rely on Rubrik for business resilience against cyber attacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine intelligence, enables our customers to secure data across their enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We automatically protect data from cyber attacks, continuously monitor data risks, and quickly recover data and applications.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

