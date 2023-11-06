Inspired by the exploration of natural gemstones, Lana Tequila brings to life its second expression, Lana Reposado, in its first visual campaign

Lana Tequila Reposado Lana Tequila Reposado is crafted in oak and time. Aged for five months, its sun-drenched amber hue and nuanced notes of vanilla and coconut are a poetic homage to both its predecessor and the grandeur of American Oak. An artistic testament to nature’s beauty, each bottle is crowned with a unique one-of-a-kind cap of natural gemstone made from marble and onyx designed by nature herself.

Lana Tequila, Dialogue with a Gemstone In Dialogue with a Gemstone, Lana Tequila merges elements of nature, artistry, and contemporary luxury with human grace and nature’s allure.

Lana Tequila, Dialogue with a Gemstone Inspired by the natural gemstone caps that adorn each bottle of Lana Tequila, Dialogue with a Gemstone orchestrates an intimate conversation between humanity and nature using the gemstone caps as a medium for expression. Here, Lana gemstone caps are a symbol of rebellion, individuality, and non-conformity.

Lana Tequila, Dialogue with a Gemstone In Dialogue with a Gemstone, Lana’s gemstone caps express intricate emotions and creative identities, such as the silent eloquence of pantomime. Here, a pair of gloves delicately cradles Lana Reposado, each gesture guarding its essence and a tribute to its protected rarity.

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultra-luxury tequila Lana Tequila announces the release of its second expression, Lana Tequila Reposado, in the new campaign Dialogue with a Gemstone. Inspired by the natural gemstone caps that adorn each bottle of Lana Tequila, the campaign orchestrates an intimate conversation between humanity and nature using the gemstone caps as a medium for expression. Brought to the U.S. market in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group, Lana Tequila Reposado is available now in select markets with a suggested retail price of $99.

Infusing elements of nature, artistry, and contemporary luxury in the visual narrative, creatives become alchemists, channeling the energy of Lana’s gemstone caps to express intricate emotions and creative identities. Each cap becomes a medium in their personal Dialogue with a Gemstone, a physical manifestation of their internal landscapes, adding new dimensions to the concept of luxury and personal expression. The gemstone caps and Lana Tequila each become protagonists in their own right, echoing the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, uniqueness, and luxurious simplicity.

The campaign was conceptualized and directed by Maximilian Arasin, CEO and Creative Director at Lana Tequila, and the visual narrative was brought to life through the lens of Bryce Thompson, a South African photographer based in New York. The visual storytelling will initially come to life on Lana’s digital and social channels.

“Lana’s identity is a perspective on things. It goes beyond Tequila,” said Maximilian Arasin, CEO and Creative Director at Lana Tequila. “Dialogue with a Gemstone serves as the opening note to a forthcoming series of conversations, where Lana will invite distinguished individuals and masters of their unique creative realms to ignite spirited dialogues.”

Following the launch of Lana Tequila Blanco, which was awarded Best of Class in the Silver/Gold Tequila category in the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Lana Tequila introduces its second expression, Lana Tequila Reposado. Crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave and gluten-free, vegan, and kosher, Lana Tequila Reposado is the product of alchemy and time. Aged for five months, its sun-drenched amber hue and nuanced notes of vanilla and coconut are a poetic homage to both its predecessor and the grandeur of American Oak. Conceived to elevate premium cocktails or to be savored in its pure form, Lana Tequila Reposado is both a celebration and an evolution of the Lana Tequila legacy.

Lana Tequila brings this extraordinary product into the U.S. market in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group, a renowned importer and brand innovator of exceptional wines and spirits. The collaboration between Lana Tequila and Prestige Beverage Group was born out of a shared vision for delivering the highest quality tequila experience to consumers.

Lana Tequila Reposado is currently available at fine spirits retailers for a suggested retail price of $99 and at bars and restaurants in California, Florida, New York, Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee, with plans to further expand market availability in the U.S.

About Lana Tequila

Co-founded by visionary entrepreneur Maximilian Arasin, Lana Tequila is an ultra-luxury tequila brand that encapsulates the essence of luxury for generations to come. Lana Tequila embraces artistry, natural gemstones, and a contemporary approach, embodying sophistication and elegance in every bottle. Crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave and utilizing sustainable production practices, Lana Tequila sets the standard for authenticity and natural smoothness in the luxury tequila category. To learn more, please visit www.lanatequila.com.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Prestige Beverage Group is a leader in the alcoholic beverage space, developing and importing a global portfolio of wine and spirit brands to provide consumers with a diverse range of innovative, quality products. Founded in 1974, Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group encompasses a portfolio of 70-plus brands, including Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé, Windsor Canadian, 2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Doña Paula. For more information about Prestige, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com.

Contacts:

Lana Tequila, press@lanatequila.com

Prestige Beverage Group, pr@prestigebevgroup.com

