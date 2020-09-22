Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Land For Investment Diversification: Sanctuary from Stocks and Crowds

Land For Investment Diversification: Sanctuary from Stocks and Crowds

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Land Ho, Inc. offers investment diversification by facilitating ownership of USA land through its “Autumn Land Bonanza” auction

SWEDESBORO, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Land Ho, Inc. announces its’ Autumn Land Bonanza auction of prime land across the United States — where families can protect and preserve their “nest egg” with tangible assets and also have a safe, getaway vacation spot or emergency retreat at bargain prices with an incredibly simple acquisition process.  We just need payment and the name/address for the deed paperwork.  That’s it.  We do the rest.

Participate in Land Ho’s “Autumn Land Bonanzaauction which ends on Wednesday, September 23rd.  Fifty properties across this great nation are featured in this event. Options include large parcels in Texas and Arizona, breathtaking parcels in Nevada, Wisconsin, Utah, Florida and California, scenic Washington properties near water, building lots in a Texas resort community, homesites in Arkansas and land in several counties across Michigan.  The auction also features magnificent sites in booming New Mexico, in close proximity to the new Facebook Data Facility and Trump’s subsidized domestic manufacturing hub and rail park. Bidding is easy and only a valid credit card is required to participate!

Join Land Ho Online Auction in Progress!

About Land Ho, Inc.:

Land Ho, Inc. is America’s Premier Land Wholesaler, dedicated to preserving the American Dream by making land ownership a reality for everyone. We offer a wide variety of properties across our great nation. Whether you’re looking for building lots, waterfront property, a scenic ranch, wooded campsite, or vast acreage, Land Ho has the right parcels for you at prices you won’t believe!  We work hard to simplify the land ownership process; from identifying prime properties, all the way through purchasing and conveying land ownership. Own a piece of America today!

For additional information about Land Ho, contact Brooke Pagano, Public Relations, Land Ho, Inc., at (855) 526-3461 or [email protected].

Please visit our website at https://www.LandHo.TV

Brooke Pagano
Land Ho, Inc.
Public Relations
(855) 526-3461
email us here

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.