Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Land ownership for South Africans showcased in new video series “Upward Globility”

Land ownership for South Africans showcased in new video series “Upward Globility”

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Atlas Network’s new video series premiered June 1

Upward Globility, a new video series produced by Atlas Network that explores how people flourish when they are free to make choices that unleash innovation and change, launched on June 1.

Upward Globility, a new video series produced by Atlas Network that explores how people flourish when they are free to make choices that unleash innovation and change, launched on June 1.

Washington, D.C., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Upward Globility, a new video series produced by Atlas Network that explores how people flourish when they are free to make choices that unleash innovation and change, launched on YouTube on June 1.

The new series, hosted by Australian adventure traveler Vale Sloane, focuses on stories of Atlas Network partners that are working to create prosperity for all by supporting local opportunities for entrepreneurship, education, and community growth.  

In South Africa, the legacy of apartheid has left millions of families without the legal rights to the land they live on. In the first episode, Sloane travels to South Africa to learn about the Free Market Foundation’s Khaya Lam project, which was started by Free Market Foundation to help previously dispossessed families acquire title to their homes and land.

“Protection of property is sacrosanct and at the core of individual liberty and freedom,” says Temba Nolutshungu, the director of Free Market Foundation. Khaya Lam, which means “my home” in the local Xhosa language, aspires to help more than 20 million South Africans make home ownership a reality by securing fully-tradable freehold title to the properties they currently occupy.

Nolutshungu points out that property deprivation has not ended post-apartheid, but that it continues on a massive scale for public purposes and affects black South Africans almost exclusively. “The dream of owning your own home is out of reach for many people,” says Sloane, who met with new landowners near Mokwallo to hear their stories and tour homes that they can now call their own. “Property ownership brings dignity and financial security to people who’ve never had it before—and Free Market Foundation is helping to make that possible.”   

Upward Globility: South Africa premiered on YouTube at noon on June 1.

About Atlas Network
Atlas Network is a United States-based educational charity that increases global prosperity by strengthening a global network of independent partner organizations that promote individual freedom and are committed to identifying and removing barriers to human flourishing. The organization’s vision is of a free, prosperous, and peaceful world where the principles of individual liberty, property rights, limited government, and free markets are secured by the rule of law. The network currently serves more than 500 organizations in 98 countries. For more information, visit AtlasNetwork.org.

About Free Market Foundation
The Free Market Foundation (South Africa) is an independent public benefit organization founded in 1975 to promote and foster an open society, the rule of law, personal liberty, and economic and press freedom as fundamental components of its advocacy of human rights and democracy based on classical liberal principles.

Attachment

  • UpwardGlobility 
CONTACT: Melissa Mann
Atlas Network
661-805-3886
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.