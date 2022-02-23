LandArc Names Greg Kartsonas President

Detroit, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LandArc, an Associa® company, is pleased to announce Greg Kartsonas as its new branch president.

Mr. Kartsonas has more than a decade of accounting and management experience. He joined LandArc in 2017 as an accounting manager and was directly responsible for leading the daily operations of the accounting department and financial reporting of more than 60 communities. As president, Mr. Kartsonas will oversee day-to-day branch operations, client growth and retention, and employee education.

“Greg Kartsonas has been an instrumental leader at LandArc since he joined the branch five years ago,” stated Todd Cooper, Associa president, Canada and international division. “His leadership capability, financial and accounting acumen, and commitment to customer service have played a critical role in helping our team develop long-lasting partnerships with the communities we serve. We are excited for him to continue to drive our success as he steps into this new role.”

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com