Associa LandArc team members helped feed 59 Detroit area families this past Thanksgiving. (L to R) Joe Tison (Project Manager), Elliott Patton (Vendor Manager), Carla Tison (Client Accounting Specialist), Tiffany Semanisin (Community Manager), Jill Luscombe (Customer Service Manager), Shari Freeman (Client Accounting Specialist), Rodney Brown (Community Manager), Shantinique Ford (Customer Service Representative) and Greg Kartsonas (Branch President).

DETROIT, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa LandArc, a leading provider of community management services throughout Ann Arbor, Detroit, Novi, and Troy, recently partnered with Gleaners Community Food Bank to provide turkeys and other Thanksgiving fixings to local families in need. LandArc volunteers spent their day at the Mercado Food Hub Pantry where they sorted and packed produce, filled shopping carts, loaded food into vehicles, and assisted with post-event clean-up. It was the third time company team members volunteered at the food bank.

The Mercado Food Hub, managed by Gleaners Community Food Bank, is a drive-up pantry serving Detroit residents as a vital link between available food and those who need it most. Local and national food producers provide surplus food and goods to Gleaners who then distribute it to the community with the assistance of volunteers like LandArc.

Gleaners Community Food Bank is committed to distributing nutritious, high-quality food to people in need. Their goal is to end hunger in southeast Michigan. In collaboration with partner agencies, Gleaners drives new solutions to improve the health and well-being of the entire community. With food security, every positive outcome becomes more likely – from higher graduation rates to increased job retention and better patient health outcomes. To learn more, visit https://www.gcfb.org/.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual companywide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, and Meals-on-Wheels.

“This was a great opportunity for our team to work together to serve our community, which is what we do best,” said Greg Kartsonas, LandArc Branch President. “It also let us give back to local families in need and see first-hand the benefit of our efforts.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Associa LandArc team members helped feed 59 Detroit area families this past Thanksgiving.

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com