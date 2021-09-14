Lander Announces New Line of Sustainable Phone Cases For The Next Generation iPhone

New iPhone 13 cases are now available and made with recycled plastics, compostable materials, and corn-based bioplastics

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lander , a modern technology company that bridges the gap between the outdoors and modernization, announced today their new line of cases for the new iPhone featuring the Torrey Case and Glacier Case . The new cases were created with sustainability in mind by using a mix of bioplastics, compostable material, and a Repreve lanyard made of recycled plastics continuing Lander’s mission of giving their users peace of mind knowing they have a durable, eco-friendly phone case.

“The Torrey and Glacier cases have been a popular item in our wide selection of phone cases and continue with our tradition of making Lander products environmentally safe, but durable for everyday use,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of Lander. “We’re proud to play our part in making a positive impact while continuing to provide quality device protection to our customers.”

Lander’s new 2021 lineup features Tritan™ Renew from Eastman with 50% certified recycled content.* Tritan Renew is made with innovative molecular recycling technology that breaks down plastic waste into fundamental building blocks to be used again in manufacturing processes. By replacing traditional fossil feedstocks with recycled content, plastic waste is diverted from landfills and our oceans. The process also produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions than manufacturing with fossil feedstocks, bringing sustainability to the Torrey and Glacier case.

“Our partnership with Lander shows they are invested in keeping their products sustainable and safe while continuing to provide high-quality products to the everyday adventurer,” Courtland Jenkins, commercial director of specialty plastics at Eastman said. “We’re proud to partner with a company who places such a large emphasis on sustainability while providing products that are both durable and stylish for consumers to enjoy.”

The Torrey Case features a Repreve lanyard made from recycled plastic bottles and can be dropped 10-feet without breaking. This case is engineered with a layer of Thermoline™, a material designed to regulate and insulate against harsh temperatures, and features smoother edges for a better, more comfortable feel.

The Glacier Case shares the same eco-friendly features as the Torrey, but the transparent case allows users to show off their brand-new iPhone colors while adventuring, without sacrificing safety. The case features crush zones and rigid, durable construction to help create an added impact for protection, and is MagSafe Compatible.

The Torrey and Glacier cases will be available for iPhone 13 devices. For more information on Lander, its products, and its commitment to sustainability, visit Lander.com .

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Tritan Renew using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

About Lander

Lander creates expedition-inspired accessories for use at home, on the go, and off-grid. Inspired by its Rocky Mountain home, Lander accessories are made with innovative technology used in equipment carried by the world’s best explorers. Lander offers an extensive line of cables, phone cases, and now backpacks and smart lanterns—products made to make connections. For more information, visit www.lander.com .

