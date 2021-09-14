Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lander Announces New Line of Sustainable Phone Cases For The Next Generation iPhone

Lander Announces New Line of Sustainable Phone Cases For The Next Generation iPhone

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

New iPhone 13 cases are now available and made with recycled plastics, compostable materials, and corn-based bioplastics

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lander, a modern technology company that bridges the gap between the outdoors and modernization, announced today their new line of cases for the new iPhone featuring the Torrey Case and Glacier Case. The new cases were created with sustainability in mind by using a mix of bioplastics, compostable material, and a Repreve lanyard made of recycled plastics continuing Lander’s mission of giving their users peace of mind knowing they have a durable, eco-friendly phone case.

“The Torrey and Glacier cases have been a popular item in our wide selection of phone cases and continue with our tradition of making Lander products environmentally safe, but durable for everyday use,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of Lander. “We’re proud to play our part in making a positive impact while continuing to provide quality device protection to our customers.”

Lander’s new 2021 lineup features Tritan™ Renew from Eastman with 50% certified recycled content.* Tritan Renew is made with innovative molecular recycling technology that breaks down plastic waste into fundamental building blocks to be used again in manufacturing processes. By replacing traditional fossil feedstocks with recycled content, plastic waste is diverted from landfills and our oceans. The process also produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions than manufacturing with fossil feedstocks, bringing sustainability to the Torrey and Glacier case.

“Our partnership with Lander shows they are invested in keeping their products sustainable and safe while continuing to provide high-quality products to the everyday adventurer,” Courtland Jenkins, commercial director of specialty plastics at Eastman said. “We’re proud to partner with a company who places such a large emphasis on sustainability while providing products that are both durable and stylish for consumers to enjoy.”

The Torrey Case features a Repreve lanyard made from recycled plastic bottles and can be dropped 10-feet without breaking. This case is engineered with a layer of Thermoline™, a material designed to regulate and insulate against harsh temperatures, and features smoother edges for a better, more comfortable feel.

The Glacier Case shares the same eco-friendly features as the Torrey, but the transparent case allows users to show off their brand-new iPhone colors while adventuring, without sacrificing safety. The case features crush zones and rigid, durable construction to help create an added impact for protection, and is MagSafe Compatible.

The Torrey and Glacier cases will be available for iPhone 13 devices. For more information on Lander, its products, and its commitment to sustainability, visit Lander.com.

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Tritan Renew using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

About Lander

Lander creates expedition-inspired accessories for use at home, on the go, and off-grid. Inspired by its Rocky Mountain home, Lander accessories are made with innovative technology used in equipment carried by the world’s best explorers. Lander offers an extensive line of cables, phone cases, and now backpacks and smart lanterns—products made to make connections. For more information, visit www.lander.com.

Media Contact

Codeword for Lander
[email protected]
(801) 319-4004

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.