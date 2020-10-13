Lander Announces New Line of Sustainable Protection Products for Apple iPhone 12 devices

Breaking News
LEHI, Utah, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lander, a company that bridges the gap between the outdoors and technology, today announced a new line of sustainable protection accessories for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max devices. Each of the new products and their packaging are manufactured with recycled and recyclable materials to further the company’s commitment to decreasing its environmental impact.

“Lander is acutely aware of our responsibility for making our planet a safer, cleaner place, so we’re excited to offer a number of new and sustainable protection accessories for Apple’s iPhone 12 devices,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of Lander. “We’re proud to play our part in making a positive impact while continuing to provide quality device protection to our customers.”

As a part of the company’s commitment to sustainability, Lander has developed the new collection with innovative bio-based, biodegradable, and recycled materials. By partnering with cutting-edge sustainable materials brands, REPREVE® and TritanTM Renew, the new offering upgrades existing products to include sustainable materials, while also introducing new, environmentally friendly products. REPREVE® recycles ocean plastics into apparel and other products, and now some of its first hard goods through its partnership with Lander. Tritan Renew from Eastman is made possible by revolutionary molecular recycling technology that transforms single-use plastic waste into durable, pristine materials, while offsetting the use of fossil fuels.

“It’s exciting to see an innovative brand like Lander be the first to bring TritanTM Renew to the protective case market as part of their shift toward sustainable materials,” said Courtland Jenkins, commercial director of specialty plastics for Eastman.

The following Lander products are available immediately for all iPhone 12 devices:

  • Torrey Case: Torrey is one of Lander’s most popular and protective cases, now with added sustainability. Engineered with a layer of Thermoline—a material designed to regulate and insulate against harsh temperatures in extreme weather conditions—Torrey now features a plant-based bioplastic outer layer, as well as a rigid inner layer made with Tritan Renew, and a detachable lanyard made with Repreve® recycled ocean plastic.
  • Vise Case: Vise is a premium two-piece case that is made with 100% sustainable materials. Its detachable lanyard and outer section is made from Repreve® recycled ocean plastic, equating to three 16-ounce water bottles recycled from the ocean. Additionally, the biodegradable inner section features a StoneGrip® textured no-slip surface for added grip and protection.

In addition, the following product will be available later this fall:

  • Glacier Case: Glacier is one of the first clear phone cases made with sustainable, plant-based materials. Its crystal clear design combines the ability to show off your new device with the same quality shock-absorbing protection Lander products are known for. Glacier also features a detachable lanyard made from Repreve® recycled ocean plastic for added drop protection.

In addition to using environmentally sustainable materials in its products, Lander uses 100% recyclable and plastic-free packaging, soy-based ink, and sustainable shipping and logistics strategies to decrease its carbon footprint.

For more information on Lander, its products, and its commitment to sustainability, visit lander.com.

About Lander

Lander creates expedition-inspired accessories for use at home, on the go, and off-grid. Inspired by its Rocky Mountain home, Lander accessories are made with innovative technology used in equipment carried by the world’s best explorers. Lander offers an extensive line of cables, phone cases, and now backpacks and smart lanterns—products designed for the adventurer in all of us. For more information, visit www.lander.com.

