Breaking News
Home / Top News / Lander Announces New Sego Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra

Lander Announces New Sego Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Lander’s Latest Device Protection Product is Now Available in Verizon Stores Nationwide

LEHI, Utah, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lander, a personal technology company that bridges the gap between the outdoors and technology, today announced the launch of its Sego phone case specifically made for the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra devices. The cases are available to purchase now on Lander.com and in Verizon stores nationwide.

“Lander is excited to launch a brand new product for Samsung customers that integrates the same Thermoline™ technology made popular by our other products,” said Kasey Feller, brand manager at Lander. “We are also thrilled to work with Verizon to make the Sego case available in Verizon stores nationwide, ensuring it is widely available to Samsung customers everywhere.”

The Sego case is engineered to bring a slim look to users’ mobile devices and includes a layer of Thermoline™, tested and proven to regulate and insulate against temperatures from 0ºF to 120ºF. It is also ideal for gaming and streaming without overheating your battery.

Founded in 2015, Lander aims to create products that help customers take their tech on every adventure. With its line of backpacks, smart lanterns, power banks, and phone cases, Lander makes it easy for nature-lovers to bring their gadgets into the great outdoors without worrying about damage or hassle.

For more information on Lander and its products, visit lander.com.

About Lander
Lander creates expedition-inspired accessories for use at home, on the go, and off-grid. Inspired by its Rocky Mountain home, Lander accessories are made with innovative technology used in equipment carried by the world’s best explorers. Lander offers an extensive line of cables, phone cases, and now backpacks and smart lanterns—products designed for the adventurer in all of us. For more information, visit www.lander.com.

About Parent Company BGZ brands™
BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” Formerly known as BodyGuardz®, BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands—BodyGuardz, a leading device protection company; Lander, expedition-inspired accessories for the explorer in all of us; and MOXYO®, modern accessories for you. For more information, visit BGZ brands.

Media Contact:
Codeword for Lander
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.