BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Landing , the company behind the first membership for flexible apartment living, today announced the launch of Standby , a new type of membership that offers access to furnished apartments within Landing’s nationwide network for a flat rate of $1,295 per month – 35% lower than the national average . The flat rate covers any and all member costs, including rent, utilities, and internet – members pay nothing more. In exchange for a lower price point, members will be on “standby,” ready to move on short notice.

Thanks to the rise of today’s “work-from-anywhere” economy, many people are reevaluating where and how they live; in fact, nearly 19 million Americans are planning on relocating due to their flexible work arrangement. But as people search for opportunities to leverage this newfound flexibility, they’re simultaneously seeking ways to cut back on their spending due to high inflation. Renters currently spend over 36% of their paycheck on housing – a notable rise from the oft-recommended 30%. Standby is designed to unify these trends, providing renters with an affordable housing solution that encourages––rather than inhibits––flexibility, exploration, and adventure.

“Today’s renters are looking for ways to reduce housing costs without sacrificing their comfort and convenience. Many of them have also been afforded an unprecedented capacity for flexibility in where they work and live, and want to take advantage of the ability to move around and explore new places,” said Bill Smith, CEO and Founder of Landing. “We launched Standby to meet that demand, allowing renters to unlock the freedom and flexibility of Landing at a lower cost.”

Standby members will have access to fully-furnished homes within the Landing network (with the exception of New York and California), which includes over 20,000 apartments across more than 375 cities. However, their apartment will remain available for standard Landing members to book. Once their current home is reserved by another member, Standby members will be given three-days’ notice to transfer to a new Landing in any available neighborhood or city at no additional cost.

Likewise, if Standby members want to move to a new location, they too can change apartments with just three-days’ notice. Members can elect to pack up their things and further explore the city or state they are currently in, or set their sights on a new adventure entirely across the country. There are no membership fees and no early termination fees – members just need to stay within the Standby network for 30 days.

“For someone who loves to travel as much as I do, Standby offers a level of freedom and flexibility that I never thought was possible,” said Standby member Lisa Russell. “It’s truly a cutting-edge concept curated to people with an adventurous spirit, and the $1,295 flat rate is an unbeatable value.”

Landing’s Standby membership completely reimagines the apartment rental experience. By extending a more affordable option to renters searching for greater freedom in their housing solution, Landing is empowering members to unlock greater savings while reaping the benefits of flexible living.

About Landing

Landing is changing the way people live. It offers its members an industry-first all-inclusive, flexible living experience via a subscription. Members have access to a network of carefully curated furnished apartments with an on-call concierge service and a host of additional amenities. Landing apartments are currently available in more than 375 cities across the United States and growing. The company was founded in 2019 by Bill Smith. For more information, visit www.hellolanding.com .