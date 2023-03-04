Results Demonstrate Significant Reductions in LDL-C, hsCRP and Cardiovascular Risk in Patients Who Are Unable to Maximize or Tolerate a Statin

– NEXLETOL Significantly Reduced Risk of Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE-4) and (MACE-3) by 13% (P=0.004) and 15% (P=0.006), Respectively, and Significantly Reduced Risk of Myocardial Infarction by 23% (P=0.002) and Coronary Revascularization by 19% (P=0.001) –

– CLEAR Outcomes Demonstrated Superior Cardiovascular Outcomes Benefits Compared with Other Oral Non-Statin Therapies and Broader Outcomes Benefits in Primary and Secondary Prevention Compared with PCSK9 inhibitors Whose Outcomes Studies Were Limited to Only Secondary Prevention –

– Detailed Results Simultaneously Published in the New England Journal of Medicine and Presented at ACC.23/WCC –

– Anticipate Regulatory Filings in 1H 2023 and Expect to be Entitled to Receive up to $440 Million in Partner Milestone Payments Upon Inclusion of Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Data in Applicable Labels and Achievement of Other Regulatory Milestones –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced the full results from the landmark C holesterol L owering via B e mpedoic acid, an A CL-Inhibiting R egimen (CLEAR) Outcomes trial, which were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session & Expo together with the World Congress of Cardiology and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine. CLEAR Outcomes was a global study of nearly 14,000 patients with or at risk for cardiovascular disease who were unable to maximize or tolerate a statin.

The study showed that NEXLETOL significantly reduced the risk of hard MACE-4 and MACE-3 by 13% and 15%, respectively, and significantly reduced the risk of heart attack and coronary revascularization by 23% and 19%, respectively, as compared to placebo. These results were seen in a broad population of primary and secondary prevention patients who are unable to maximize or tolerate a statin. The proportions of patients experiencing adverse events and serious adverse events were similar between the active and placebo treatment groups. Bempedoic acid (contained in NEXLEOL and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets) now becomes the first LDL-C lowering therapy since statins proven to lower hard ischemic events, not only in those with ASCVD but also in the large number of primary prevention patients for whom limited therapies exist.

The Company believes that it remains on track to submit regulatory filings to the FDA and EMA in 1H 2023. Based on the robustness of the CLEAR Outcomes data, the Company believes it would be entitled to receive $300 million in partner milestone payments upon inclusion of certain required cardiovascular risk reduction data in the EU label, for which payment is tied to the magnitude of the risk percentage reduction included in the label (among other requirements) and ranges from $200 million to $300 million, and up to $140 million in partner milestone payments upon the achievement of other regulatory milestones, including inclusion of certain required cardiovascular risk reduction data in the US label.

“Esperion expresses its great appreciation for all the people that brought CLEAR Outcomes to completion, especially the patients and investigators and their colleagues at clinical sites that participated in this study. We are incredibly proud that we have successfully completed a 4-year cardiovascular outcomes study during a global pandemic and these results have the potential to bring significant benefits to the millions of primary and secondary prevention patients who are unable to reach their goals with current therapies,” said Sheldon Koenig, president and CEO of Esperion. “These results are practice changing and exceed our expectations. We expect applicable treatment guidelines to be updated quickly which will then lead to a paradigm shift in patient care. Based upon the strength of the data and the clinical significance they represent, we will be filing with the FDA and EMA by June 2023 and anticipate receipt of expanded CV risk reduction labels in 1H 2024 that will more than double the addressable treatment population for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET.”

“We recognize that physicians and patients are eager for additional non-statin oral treatments that lower LDL-C and hsCRP, do not worsen glucose and reduce major adverse cardiovascular events,” said JoAnne Foody, MD, FACC, FAHA, chief medical officer of Esperion. “As we increasingly move to earlier initiation of lipid lowering therapies to stay ahead of cardiovascular disease, NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET will be integral treatments. These results now position our products as the ‘go-to’ therapies for the large number of primary and secondary prevention patients unable to maximize or tolerate statins to reduce cardiovascular risk. We believe NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET can be next as physicians consider options for further lipid reduction after statins.”

Recently conducted quantitative market research also validates the significant role NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET will have as the preferred next step after statins.

The Company expects full-year 2023 operating expenses to be approximately $225 million to $245 million, including $25 million in non-cash expense related to stock-compensation.

CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial

CLEAR Outcomes is a Phase 3, event-driven, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate whether treatment with NEXLETOL reduces the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with or who are at high risk for cardiovascular disease with documented statin intolerance (inability to tolerate 2 or more statins, one at a low dose) and elevated LDL-C levels (fasting blood LDL-C ≥ 100 (2.6 mmol/L)). The study, which includes nearly 14,000 patients at over 1,200 sites in 32 countries, accumulated the targeted 1,620 primary major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE-4) in August 2022.

