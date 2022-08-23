Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Landmark EPC Awarded Major Contract to Map Gas Distribution Services Using ProStar’s Technology

Landmark EPC Awarded Major Contract to Map Gas Distribution Services Using ProStar’s Technology

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

LOVELAND, Colo., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Landmark EPC is pleased to announce that the company has been awarded a major contract to locate and map over 75,000 miles of mainlines and 1.5 million services. Landmark was awarded the contract based on its professional services, time of delivery, and use of ProStar’s PointMan® Precision Mapping Solutions®.

“Landmark is thrilled to have been awarded a contract of this magnitude,” stated CJ Rigdon, President of Landmark EPC. “Landmark was selected because of the professional services we offer and comprehensive understanding of ProStar’s mapping technology, that combined allows us to more quickly and efficiently capture precision location data of main and service lines for one the Nation’s largest natural gas providers.”

Landmark serves many different industries, including utility companies, construction, excavation, federal and State projects, home builders, direction boring, and road builders. Landmark provides a full line of services that focus on helping customers identify and avoid expensive, time-consuming problems associated with not knowing the precise location of underground utilities.

“It is great to see our clients winning more business and growing their companies as a result of using our PointMan mobile and cloud mapping solution,” stated Page Tucker CEO of ProStar. “I expect this trend to occur more frequently because PointMan is proving to be a major differentiator for service providers. Our clients are leveraging the power of PointMan to significantly improve both the time of project delivery and the quality of their work.”

About Landmark EPC:

Landmark specializes in the residential, commercial, government, and oil and gas industries. To date, Landmark has served over 600 clients and completed more than 5,000 projects. Landmark’s Civil and Structural Engineers, Planners, Landscape Architects, Surveyors, Geotechnical Engineers, and Construction Professionals have served the Rocky Mountain States since 1969. For more information on Landmark EPC, please visit www.landmarkepc.com or contact us here.

About ProStar:

ProStar (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00) is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface. For more information, visit www.prostarcorp.com.

 

CONTACT: Contact:
Kate Tingley
Marketing and Public Relations
kate@inteloutreach.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.