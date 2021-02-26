Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces 2020 K-1 Tax Package Availability

Breaking News
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: LMRK) today announced that it has completed the 2020 tax packages for unitholders of the Common Units (LMRK), Series A Preferred Units (LMRKP), Series B Preferred Units (LMRKO) and Series C Preferred Units (LMRKN), including the Schedule K-1. The tax packages are currently available online and may be accessed at www.taxpackagesupport.com/landmark or on LMRK’s website at www.landmarkmlp.com under “Investors/K-1 Tax Information”. The Partnership will begin printing and mailing the 2020 tax packages to all unitholders on March 1, 2021. For additional information or assistance, unitholders may contact Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 275-9872 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT; Monday – Friday).

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
The Partnership owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that the Partnership leases to companies in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

CONTACT: Marcelo Choi
  Vice President, Investor Relations
  (213) 788-4528
  [email protected]

