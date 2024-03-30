A lawyer representing county clerks in New Jersey has requested that a judge delay his landmark decision of scrapping the state’s county-line ballot design, a system that critics say has given tremendous weight to establishment candidates at the expense of outsiders.
Most of the state’s counties’ ballots are designed by grouping the candidates with party support in a single column. That means the names of those running without establishment backing could be left in places on the
