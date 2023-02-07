Prospective LandOpt Members Invited to Attend Conference in Phoenix, February 22-23

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LandOpt, which helps independent landscape contractors nationwide increase revenue, cash flow and profitability, is welcoming three new green industry leaders to its growing Channel Partner network.

LandOpt Channel Partners provide members with a wide array of mission-critical products and services. Many offer preferred pricing and discount programs.

Joining LandOpt are Aspire Software, Rancho Mesa Insurance and STIHL. They will exhibit at LandOpt’s annual Principals Meeting & Success Celebration in Phoenix later this month. At the same time, LandOpt will host Rock On! a prospective members workshop February 22-23.

“Channel Partners are increasingly important to our members as they navigate through economic challenges,” said LandOpt president Jim Westover. “Whether it’s saving them money, keeping them abreast of industry trends or providing advice, Channel Partners really contribute to our members’ bottom lines.”

Other LandOpt Channels Partners attending the conference include Ariens Co/Gravely, Corkboard Concepts, Ewing Irrigation, K-Rain Manufacturing, SiteOne Landscape Supply and Velocity Truck Centers/Isuzu. Prospective LandOpt members will have the opportunity to meet with them. They also will receive a complimentary business review, get advice from LandOpt coaches on a variety of key business topics and network with current members. Registration includes attending a sales workshop presented by industry marketing expert and author Jack Jostes.

For details on the prospective members’ workshop and to register visit: https://landopt.com/rock-on-prospective-members-workshop.

Seats are limited.

About LandOpt

Founded in 2004, LandOpt works with independent landscape contractors across the U.S., helping them increase productivity, revenue, cash flow and profitability. The LandOpt system addresses all areas of a green industry business, including sales, marketing, operations, human resources and business management. On-site and remote coaching ensures that LandOpt contractors achieve their financial goals. To learn more visit: www.landopt.com .

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892