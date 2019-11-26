Landos Biopharma to Present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

BLACKSBURG, Va., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Landos Biopharma today announced that Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following conference in New York:

Event: 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference, Dec. 3-5, 2019

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. EST

Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1274392&tp_key=60b8bfe7e5

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of first-in-class oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos’ lead clinical asset, BT-11, is a first-in-class, oral therapeutic that acts locally in the gastrointestinal tract for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The company has completed Phase 1 clinical testing and has initiated Phase 2 clinical testing of BT-11 for inflammatory bowel disease in 2019. Landos also has a robust pipeline of new compounds for other autoimmune diseases, several of which Landos anticipates will advance to Phase 1 clinical testing in 2020. Landos is headquartered in Blacksburg, Va. For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com .

