Landos Biopharma to Present at the Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 53 mins ago

BLACKSBURG, Va., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landos, will present at the upcoming Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investors/Media section of the Company’s website at www.landosbiopharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the Landos website.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. LANCE has discovered new mechanisms of action, including the LANCL2, NLRX1 and PLXDC2 immunometabolic pathways. Landos Biopharma has 17 active development programs targeting these novel pathways at the interface of immunity and metabolism. Lead asset omilancor is a novel gut-restricted small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and Eosinophilic Esophagitis that targets the LANCL2 pathway. NX-13 is a novel, gut-restricted small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, that targets the NLRX1 pathway. Additional candidates are in development for the treatment of lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and diabetes. For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com.

Contacts:
Michael K. Levitan (investors)
Solebury Trout
646-378-2920
[email protected]

Hannah Gendel (media)
Solebury Trout
646-378-2943
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
