Lands’ End and Draper James Announce 2021 Home and Sleepwear Collection

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Latest collection features over 100 pieces across sleepwear, bedroom linens, and home accessories designed with style and comfort at the forefront

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high quality apparel for the whole family and the home, and Draper James, a classic American lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon inspired by her Southern roots, are announcing the third collection in their partnership, the Draper James X Lands’ End Fall/Holiday 2021 Home and Sleepwear Collection.

Building on the success of previous seasons which featured women’s items exclusively, the partnership expands to include women’s, men’s, and children’s sleepwear, as well as slippers, tote bags, pet accessories, bedroom linens, and sleep accessories in a variety of colors and iconic Draper James prints. Designed to be accessible for every body and every budget, clothing will be available in regular, petite, plus and big and tall sizes and the entire line will be priced from $14.95-$79.95.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our first-ever home and lifestyle collections for the whole family this season in our third partnership with Lands’ End!” says Founder Reese Witherspoon. “The collection features some of my favorite Draper James’ prints, on Lands’ End’s cozy line of bedding, bath and sleepwear essentials,” said Witherspoon.

The Home and Sleepwear collection is a continuation of Lands’ End and Draper James’ longstanding partnership, including their inaugural joint swim collection that launched in March 2020, followed by a second swim collection that launched in May 2021.

“Collaborating with Draper James to bring stylish, body positive apparel to market has been successful by every measure,” said Chieh Tsai, EVP, Chief Product Officer, Lands’ End. “As people cozy up for the fall season, we’re proud to launch sleepwear and home furnishings that appeal to the entire family and accelerate our shared mission to champion comfort and confidence for every walk and every facet of life.”

The collection is available at LandsEnd.com, all Lands’ End retail locations, DraperJames.com and Draper James locations in Nashville, TN; Atlanta, GA; and Lexington, KY.

About Lands’ End, Inc.:
Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

About Draper James:
Draper James is a classic, American lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, inspired by her Southern roots. Reese named the brand after her grandparents who taught her everything she knows about gracious Southern living. Launched in May 2015, the collection consists of ready-to-wear, accessories and home accents — offering classic grace and charm, no matter where you live. The collection is available at the flagship store in Nashville, as well as the brick-and-mortar locations in Southlake, Texas; Lexington, Kentucky; Atlanta, Georgia — and at draperjames.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Lands’ End
Tricia Dudley
Director, Global Communications
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/735a2918-faeb-4c5c-adb5-f809491476ac

