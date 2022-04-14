Lands’ End and QVC Strengthen Relationship With On-Air Launch

Highly requested apparel brand by QVC customers introduces new way to purchase inclusive swim favorites

DODGEVILLE, Wis., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lands’ End, a classic American lifestyle brand, is unveiling an on-air collaboration with QVC® following a successful e-commerce relationship with the video-shopping giant which launched late last year. The on-air debut will feature women’s swimwear – inclusive of sizes 2 through 32 and spanning petite, regular, and tall – live and across QVC’s digital platforms Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. EST.

The on-air launch comes as Lands’ End places focus on innovative platforms and collaborations that create a one-stop-shopping experience for customers to easily purchase Lands’ End’s best sellers alongside vetted partners, including at QVC where Lands’ End has ranked among the most requested brands by customers due to providing shopper value and quality.

“We’ve found our third-party platforms and collaborations are an effective way for Lands’ End to build relationships with existing brand fans and connect with new customers, reaching shoppers in channels they might be frequenting,” said Angie Rieger, senior vice president, international and wholesale at Lands’ End. “It’s this customer excitement that has driven our unique, third-party approach to shopping Lands’ End and we see it as a clear differentiator for the brand.”

The video commerce retailer has seen key product categories of authority resonate with QVC shoppers in the past and feels confident that the brand’s top performing, inclusive swim offerings, which are priced the same across all sizes, will be no different in the upcoming on-air launch.

“Our e-commerce launch with Lands’ End resulted in impressive customer engagement both within the online shopping experience and socially, especially given the brand’s inclusive offerings, which is an area where we continue to place emphasis here at QVC as well,” said Rachel Ungaro, Vice President and GM of Apparel for QVC US. “Lands’ End has one of the most inclusive swimwear size ranges on the market – a synergy with QVC and the inspiration behind this spring’s on-air product focus. We look forward to seeing our customer’s continued response and the possibility of additional opportunities in the future.”

Lands’ End’s QVC on-air women’s swim offerings, as well as women’s and men’s seasonal spring and summer apparel will also be available at QVC.com.

For more information, style inspiration or to shop the latest, please visit landsend.com.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as, third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

About QVC®

QVC is a world leader in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via its 12 broadcast networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .



Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes QVC, HSN®, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, “Qurate Retail GroupSM”), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop and is the largest player in vCommerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the expected benefits to be realized by Lands’ End as a result of the relationship with QVC. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: Lands’ End’s relationship with QVC may not develop as planned or have its desired impact on its business; Lands’ End may be unsuccessful in implementing its strategic initiatives, or its strategic initiatives, including expanding its channels of distribution, may not have their desired impact on its business; Lands’ End’s ability to offer merchandise that customers want to purchase; changes in customer preference from Lands’ End’s branded merchandise; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2022. Lands’ End intends the forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time made and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Tricia Dudley

Director, Global Communications

Tricia.dudley@landsend.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2941ff2-be35-4cb3-964e-f6d2cbdcd2d0