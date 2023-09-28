Exclusively available at LandsEnd.com to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lands’ End, the classic American lifestyle brand, honors 40 years of its iconic Squall® Jacket by launching a limited-edition 1963 design. The collection includes five exclusive Squall® styles which incorporate designs that pay tribute to the brand’s quintessential heritage.

In celebration of 60 years, the newly launched 1963 collection highlights timeless silhouettes with pops of color and unique detailing such as four nautical signal flags adorning the waist flap of the anorak and signal flags on the crewneck sweater to read LE63. For decades, Squall® has been a staple in wardrobes, serving as a trusted companion for outdoor adventures, daily commutes, and all-weather challenges in between.

“As a heritage brand, it is important to reflect on our history and honor key moments that have made an impact on the evolution of our brand,” notes Matt Trainor, SVP, Global Brand and Creative at Lands’ End. “Taking a moment to celebrate one of our most recognizable product franchises is one way to pay tribute to our roots as we continue to grow and focus on brand innovation.”

The limited-edition collection will launch in the Unisex Squall Anorak, Unisex Squall Fleece Pullover, Unisex Squall Knit Beanie, Squall Signal Flag Crew Sweater, and Squall Canvas Open Tote. Pricing starts at $29.95 and is available starting September 28, 2023, on www.landsend.com.

About Lands' End, Inc: (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniform solutions. We offer products online at www.landsend.com , through our own Company Operated stores and through third party distribution channels. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value. We seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home. We also offer products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel.

