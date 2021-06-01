Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lands’ End Celebrates Pride with Rainbow Capsule Collection and Point Foundation Partnership

Lands’ End Celebrates Pride with Rainbow Capsule Collection and Point Foundation Partnership

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Lands’ End kicks off Pride Month with a new non-profit partnership in support of the LGBTQ+ community

Lands’ End Pride Collection

Lands' End Pride Collection

Lands’ End Pride Collection

DODGEVILLE, Wis., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high quality apparel for the whole family and the home, announced its latest efforts to continue to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

Lands’ End is launching its first rainbow capsule collection in celebration of Pride Month. The Pride-inspired collection will include a colorful array of summer essentials, including tops, bottoms, dresses, and more. As with all Lands’ End offerings, the apparel is made to fit every body regardless of size, shape, or style. The collection helps embody Lands’ End’s strong held value that it’s a brand that welcomes everyone.

Lands’ End will also be donating $25,000 to the Point Foundation, the nation’s largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students of merit. Lands’ End will sponsor a 2-year scholarship named the “Lands’ End Community College Scholarship,” with the non-profit in addition to pledging a percentage of proceeds from rainbow capsule collection sales.

“Lands’ End is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture for our employees and our customers,” said Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer of Lands’ End. “Our strength in work and life comes from the combination of our unique experiences, backgrounds, and talents. What we do as people makes Lands’ End a great place to shop and a great place to work.”

The company has consistently worked towards fostering a more diverse and inclusive culture by enacting new ways to continue having conversations and overall education such as, appointing a Diversity & Inclusion Council, offering employee trainings, and facilitating a speaker series. In 2020, Lands’ End launched its first Business Resource Group (BRG) for LGBTQ+ employees and allies.

“We are so grateful to Lands’ End for their commitment to our LGBTQ scholars,” said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director and CEO of the Point Foundation. “Inclusivity and opportunity are essential to helping LGBTQ young people achieve their dreams, we’re thrilled to be working with Lands’ End to expand those opportunities.”

The Rainbow capsule collection will be available for purchase online at www.landsend.com.

About Lands’ End, Inc.:
Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

About Point Foundation:
Point Foundation empowers promising LGBTQ students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – to make a significant impact on society. Since 2001, Point has awarded more than 500 scholarships, making it the nation’s largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students of merit. Point Foundation promotes change through scholarship funding, mentorship, leadership development and community service training. www.pointfoundation.org

Media Contact:
Lands’ End
Tricia Dudley
Director, Global Communications
[email protected] 
303-349-9933

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47ed3953-1677-44fa-9ab7-1cebb7b1a70c

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.