Retailer offers biggest swim sale event for the whole family

LANDS’ END KICKS OFF SUMMER EARLY WITH 7TH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL SWIMSUIT DAY EVENT Lands’ End International Swimsuit Day Event

DODGEVILLE, Wis., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lands’ End, a classic American lifestyle brand, today announced its 7th annual International Swimsuit Day event. This year, Lands’ End is offering 50% off all swim-related products from Sunday, April 16 to Tuesday, April 18. The event will also be available to shop in Lands’ End retail store locations from Friday, April 14 through Tuesday, April 18.

Offering over 8,000 swimsuit options between style, color and size, Lands’ End remains a leading retailer in the swimwear market. The annual multi-day swim event will highlight iconic silhouettes such as the number one selling “tugless” swim collection while also introducing new prints inspired by archival Lands’ End designs. Beach towels, totes and cover-ups are also included in the 50% off promotion.

“We’re excited to announce our seventh annual swimsuit event,” said Kym Maas, Senior Vice President of Product and Merchandising at Lands’ End. “With a year-round demand in our swim business, our expansive swimwear collection is a cornerstone of Lands’ End. We take great pride in continually providing reliable, versatile, and solution-oriented products for our customers.”

More on how Lands’ End is celebrating International Swimsuit Days:

Special Offers: From April 16 to April 18 on landsend.com, all swim-related items will be 50% off, women’s board shorts will be $20 and all full-price Lands’ End products will be 40% off. Swim-related items include swimsuits, beach towels, totes, cover-ups, water shoes and rash guards.



Swim Solutions: Extended whole-house sizing options, long torso and mastectomy styles ensure comfort for every body. Technical solutions include UPF50 protection, Skin Cancer Foundation approved products, LYCRA® Xtra Life™ spandex that lasts up to 10 times longer than swimsuits made with ordinary spandex and chlorine-resistant fabrics.



Take Us to the Water Sweepstakes: Customers can enter Lands’ End’s “Take Us to the Water” sweepstakes, where winners will take home $2,500 cash or one of five $500 Lands’ End gift cards. To enter, participants can visit https://www.landsend.com/sweepstakes/take-us-to-the-water and fill out an entry form. The sweepstakes will run from April 13 to June 1, 2023.



Media Contact:

Tricia Dudley

Director, Global Communications

Tricia.Dudley@landsend.com

About Lands’ End:

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com , through our own Company Operated stores and through third-party distribution channels. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value. We seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7515729a-2d9a-4a9b-8f37-c41bdba94e39