DODGEVILLE, Wis., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that Bernard McCracken, the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer since January 2023 and Chief Accounting Officer since April 2014, has been named Chief Financial Officer.

“Bernie McCracken has been an integral member of our finance organization for over nine years and has demonstrated the financial acumen, executive leadership and track record to lead our financial organization with excellence,” said Andrew McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Lands’ End. “Having worked closely with Bernie over the past eight months, I am confident that his appointment best positions Lands’ End to execute on our strategic goals and drive profitable growth.”

Josephine Linden, Chair of the Lands’ End Board of Directors added, “After a robust search process and the evaluation of a number of highly qualified candidates, the Board is confident that Bernie is the right person to serve as Lands’ End’s next Chief Financial Officer. With nearly a decade of contributions to Lands’ End, Bernie’s understanding of the business and leadership in the development of our go-forward strategy will be critical as we continue our focus on driving long-term value for Lands’ End shareholders and other stakeholders.”

“Lands’ End is an iconic American lifestyle brand with a proud history and exciting opportunities ahead. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Andrew and the rest of the management team and Board, to build on our strong momentum and further strengthen our financial position,” said Mr. McCracken.

About Bernard McCracken

Bernard McCracken previously served as Lands’ End’s Interim Chief Financial Officer and as its Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. He is responsible for financial reporting, corporate finance and planning, treasury, tax, procurement, accounting functions, and business analytics. He also leads the Investor Relations function. Over his nearly four-decade career, Mr. McCracken has also served in a variety of finance, accounting, audit and controller positions at The Children’s Place, Inc., Footstar, Inc., Deloitte & Touche LLP, The Leslie Fay Companies, Inc. and Loehmann’s Inc.

About Lands’ End, Inc.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniform solutions. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, through our own Company Operated stores and through third-party distribution channels. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value. We seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home. We also offer products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the expected impact of the executive appointment, the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic goals and drive profitable growth, drive long-term value, build on its momentum, and strengthen its financial position. The important factors and uncertainties discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 27, 2023, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. The Company intends the forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time made and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

CONTACTS

Investors:

Lands’ End, Inc.

Bernard McCracken

Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-9341

ICR, Inc.

Tom Filandro

(646) 277-1235

Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com

Media:

Tricia Dudley

Tricia.Dudley@landsend.com

FGS Global

Andy Duberstein/Hayley Cook

LandsEnd@fgsglobal.com