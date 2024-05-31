DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE), the classic American lifestyle brand, today rang the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Company’s listing on the exchange. Representing the Lands’ End team around the world, Chief Executive Officer Andrew McLean was joined by members of the Company’s leadership team and Board of Directors to commemorate the occasion at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City’s Times Square.

“It’s an honor to celebrate Lands’ End’s 10th anniversary as a public company by ringing Nasdaq’s Opening Bell,” said Andrew McLean. “By staying true to our heritage as an iconic American lifestyle brand, Lands’ End has succeeded for more than 60 years. In the last year, we’ve built on our strong foundation by delivering on our customer promise to be a brand that is ready for life’s every journey, with an enhanced focus on injecting newness across our high-quality assortment and innovating all facets of our business. I’d like to thank the entire Lands’ End team, whose dedication to our customer-centric approach has positioned Lands’ End for a bright future.”

The ceremony took place today at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time at the Nasdaq MarketSite. A video of the ceremony can be viewed at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About Lands’ End, Inc.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of solution-based apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniforms. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, through third-party distribution channels and our own Company Operated stores. We also offer products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel. We are a classic American lifestyle brand that creates solutions for life’s every journey.

