Landsbankinn hf.: Correction – CP auction results – Published: 2017-11-06 17:04:42 CET

Correction: Price in series LBANK 180510 corrected

Today Landsbankinn hf. concluded a closed auction of the existing series, LBANK 180410 and new series LBANK 180510 and LBANK 181112.

In total, 14 bids were received in the auction for the total amount of ISK 1,820m.

A total of 5 bids for 600m were received in the series LBANK 180410 with bid rates at 4.30%-4.40%. No bids were accepted in the series.

A total of 7 bids for 1,100m were received in the series LBANK 180510 with bid rates at 4.30%-4.40%. Bids for 420m were accepted at a simple rate of 4.34% equal to the price of 97.8645.

A total of 2 bids for 120m were received in the series LBANK 181112 with bid rates at 4.39%-4.65%. No bids were accepted in the series.

Application has been made for the bills to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 November 2017.

Further information on the bills is available on Landsbankinn’s website, www.landsbankinn.com/bills.