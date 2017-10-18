Landsbankinn hf.: Financial results for Q3 2017 to be published 26 October 2017

Landsbankinn will publish its financial results for Q3 2017 after market closing on Thursday, 26 October 2017.

The following day, 27 October at 10:00 local time, the Bank will host an investor call in English covering the main Q3 results. Please register to the call by emailing [email protected]

For further information contact:

Hanna Kristín Thoroddsen, Investor Relations, [email protected]