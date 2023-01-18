Jostes to lead workshop on thriving in a recession

Jack Jostes Green industry marketing expert Jack Jostes will speak on thriving during recession at LandOpt’s annual principals’ meeting and prospective members’ workshop in Phoenix February 21-23.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LandOpt, which helps independent landscape contractors nationwide increase revenue, cash flow and profitability, is pleased to announce that industry marketing expert and author Jack Jostes will speak at its annual Principals Meeting & Success Celebration February 21-23 in Phoenix. For the first time, LandOpt is inviting prospective members to attend part of the meeting, including Jostes’ talk.

As CEO of green industry marketing agency Ramblin Jackson, Jostes assists landscaping companies throughout the country attract more qualified customers through branding, digital marketing, and sales consulting services. Jostes also hosts a popular industry podcast.

During the LandOpt workshop, he will teach attendees how to grow their businesses, despite current economic challenges. Topics include:

Identifying the ideal customer

Fresh marketing tactics needed to stand out and thrive in the new economy

Budgeting and pricing strategies

Closing more sales

Jostes will share the experiences of veteran contractors who have weathered multiple recessions. He also will conduct a live review of contractor websites and suggest improvements to increase effectiveness.

Non-members who are committed to growth will have a unique opportunity to experience what LandOpt offers at the Rock On! prospective members workshop. The two-day event is designed to help contractors grow sales and improve efficiency, as well as introduce them to the LandOpt system and network. Attendees will receive a complimentary business review, get advice from LandOpt coaches on a variety of key business topics, and network with LandOpt members. They also will receive a complimentary copy of Jostes’ book, Tree of Good Fortune.

For details on the location and agenda, and to register visit: https://landopt.com/rock-on-prospective-members-workshop.

“This is a great opportunity for contractors to get ideas and advice that they will be able to use as soon as they get back to their offices,” said LandOpt president Jim Westover. “It’s very affordable, so it will pay off immediately.”

Seats are limited.

About LandOpt

Founded in 2004, LandOpt works with independent landscape contractors across the U.S., helping them increase productivity, revenue, cash flow and profitability. The LandOpt system addresses all areas of a green industry business, including sales, marketing, operations, human resources and business management. On-site and remote coaching ensures that LandOpt contractors achieve their financial goals. To learn more visit: www.landopt.com .

