Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes of $8.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share

Pretax income of $12.5 million

Total revenue of $277.3 million

Adjusted Net Income of $11.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share

Net new home orders of 486, an 89% year-over-year increase

Adjusted EBITDA of $28.7 million

Book value per share of $17.28

Repurchased 1,392,000 shares of common stock for $13.7 million

DALLAS, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax income of $12.5 million, and net income of $8.6 million, or $0.22 per share. Reported pretax income for the prior year period was $25.3 million with net income of $20.0 million, or $0.49 per share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.7 million or $0.30 per share. For the prior year period adjusted net income was $27.6 million, or $0.69 per share.

Management Commentary

“The new home market continued to show impressive resiliency in the face of rising mortgage rates in the third quarter of 2023, thanks to a motivated buyer population and a lack of existing home supply,” said John Ho, Landsea Homes’ Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased with this quarter’s results and feel we are in a great position to end 2023 on a strong note. Net new orders for the quarter increased 89% year-over-year on a sales pace of 2.7 homes per community per month, as we saw an improvement in both gross order activity and cancellations. We also saw a significant improvement in building conditions in the third quarter, which led to better cycle times and an easing of cost pressures. We believe the gains we’ve made on this front are sustainable and expect our cycle times to return to pre-Covid levels in the new year.”

Mr. Ho continued, “We believe that it is important to continue balancing our investments in the business with shareholder-friendly actions that reflect the strength of our business and our commitment to creating long-term shareholder value. To that end, our board has approved a $20 million share repurchase authorization, which we plan to deploy over the next twelve months. We believe our stock is undervalued at its current share price and look forward to buying our shares at a meaningful discount to book value and boosting our earnings per share through this repurchase program. This quarter we repurchased 1.4 million shares for $13.7 million, bringing our year-to date repurchases to 2.4 million shares for $21.2 million.”

Mr. Ho concluded, “We believe that our High-Performance Homes series gives us a distinct advantage over the competition, particularly with the large and growing Millennial buyer segment. We are also confident in our leadership team’s ability to execute well and compete in a high interest rate environment. As a result, we remain very optimistic about the future of Landsea Homes.”

Operating Results

Total revenue was $277.3 million in the third quarter, down 17.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a 17.5% decrease in homes closed and a 4.2% decrease in average sales price.

New homes delivered totaled 448 homes at an average sales price of $576,000 compared to 543 homes delivered at an average sales price of $601,000 in the third quarter of 2022.

Net new home orders were 486 homes with a dollar value of $285.0 million, an average sales price of $587,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.7 sales per active community. This compares to 257 homes with a dollar value of $165.5 million, an average sales price of $644,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 1.5 sales per active community in the prior year period. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 9.0% as compared to 11.0% in the prior quarter and 37.8% a year ago.

Total homes in backlog were 760 homes with a dollar value of $482.7 million and an average sales price of $635,000 at September 30, 2023. This compares to 1,285 homes with a dollar value of $741.1 million and an average sales price of $577,000 at September 30, 2022.

Total lots owned or controlled at September 30, 2023, were 11,203 compared to 12,410 at September 30, 2022. We continue to pursue an asset-light strategy, controlling 55% of our lots at the end of the third quarter of 2023 versus 45% owned.

Home sales gross margin was 18.7% compared to 20.9% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) was 24.0% compared to 27.2% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributed to the increase in sales discounts and incentives.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $8.6 million compared to $20.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.7 million compared to $27.6 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.22 compared to $0.49 in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $0.30 compared to $0.69 in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $28.7 million compared to $47.4 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had total liquidity of $389.4 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and cash held in escrow of $144.4 million and $245.0 million in availability under the Company’s $675.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $552.4 million compared to $505.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 44.1% at September 30, 2023, and the Company’s net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 32.5% at September 30, 2023.

2023 Outlook

New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 1,900 to 2,100

Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $550,000 to $560,000

Home sales gross margin to be approximately 18%

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation’s most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to “Live in Your Element.” Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes’ High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the future financial performance of Landsea Homes; changes in the market for Landsea Homes’ products and services; and other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

the cyclical nature of our industry and the possibility that adverse changes in general and local economic conditions could reduce the demand for homes;

our ability to develop communities successfully and in a timely manner;

changes in the terms and availability of mortgage financing, interest rates, federal lending programs, and tax laws, affecting the demand for and the ability of our homebuyers to complete the purchase of a home;

our geographic concentration, which could materially and adversely affect us if the homebuilding industry in our current markets should experience a decline;

the potential for adverse weather and geological conditions to increase costs, cause project delays or reduce consumer demand for housing;

our ability to promptly sell one or more properties for reasonable prices in response to changing economic, financial and investment conditions, and the risk that we may be forced to hold non-income producing properties for extended periods of time;

our reliance on third-party skilled labor, suppliers and long supply chains;

the dependence of our long-term sustainability and growth upon our ability to acquire lots that are either developed or have the approvals necessary for us to develop them; and

the other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes’ SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Stock Repurchase

Purchases of common stock pursuant to this authority may be made in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. The Company will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company’s common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.

Landsea Homes Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets – Unaudited September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,491 $ 123,634 Cash held in escrow 10,956 17,101 Real estate inventories 1,155,661 1,093,369 Due from affiliates 4,232 3,744 Goodwill 68,639 68,639 Other assets 104,108 134,009 Total assets $ 1,477,087 $ 1,440,496 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 72,287 $ 74,445 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 150,079 149,426 Due to affiliates 881 884 Line of credit facility, net 317,010 505,422 Senior notes, net 235,383 — Total liabilities 775,640 730,177 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,382,453 issued and 37,795,191 outstanding as of September 30, 2023, 42,110,794 issued and 40,884,268 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 477,837 497,598 Retained earnings 175,109 158,348 Total stockholders’ equity 652,950 655,950 Noncontrolling interests 48,497 54,369 Total equity 701,447 710,319 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,477,087 $ 1,440,496

Landsea Homes Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations – Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue Home sales $ 258,062 $ 326,496 $ 790,199 $ 975,269 Lot sales and other 19,286 9,089 22,133 45,222 Total revenues 277,348 335,585 812,332 1,020,491 Cost of sales Home sales 209,753 258,362 647,642 770,220 Lot sales and other 13,309 10,737 15,770 40,546 Total cost of sales 223,062 269,099 663,412 810,766 Gross margin Home sales 48,309 68,134 142,557 205,049 Lot sales and other 5,977 (1,648 ) 6,363 4,676 Total gross margin 54,286 66,486 148,920 209,725 Sales and marketing expenses 16,930 21,063 51,672 64,366 General and administrative expenses 25,463 21,111 74,223 70,734 Total operating expenses 42,393 42,174 125,895 135,100 Income from operations 11,893 24,312 23,025 74,625 Other income (loss), net 656 990 2,770 (654 ) Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability — — — (7,315 ) Pretax income 12,549 25,302 25,795 66,656 Provision for income taxes 3,066 4,021 6,323 17,460 Net income 9,483 21,281 19,472 49,196 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 887 1,311 2,711 1,226 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 8,596 $ 19,970 $ 16,761 $ 47,970 Income per share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 1.10 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.49 $ 0.42 $ 1.09 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 38,336,100 39,935,152 39,402,507 42,768,269 Diluted 38,440,392 40,097,269 39,549,035 42,943,871



Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 115 $ 50,314 $ 438 154 $ 69,690 $ 453 (25 )% (28 )% (3 )% California 115 103,982 904 128 118,978 930 (10 )% (13 )% (3 )% Florida 218 103,766 476 243 103,086 424 (10 )% 1 % 12 % Metro New York — — N/A 11 28,132 2,557 N/A N/A N/A Texas — — N/A 7 6,610 944 N/A N/A N/A Total 448 $ 258,062 $ 576 543 $ 326,496 $ 601 (17 )% (21 )% (4 )%

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 445 $ 193,438 $ 435 451 $ 200,881 $ 445 (1 )% (4 )% (2 )% California 315 270,756 860 389 342,217 880 (19 )% (21 )% (2 )% Florida 694 320,162 461 766 318,711 416 (9 )% — % 11 % Metro New York 1 1,649 1,649 43 95,758 2,227 (98 )% (98 )% (26 )% Texas 4 4,194 1,049 18 17,702 983 (78 )% (76 )% 7 % Total 1,459 $ 790,199 $ 542 1,667 $ 975,269 $ 585 (12 )% (19 )% (7 )%



Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 136 $ 59,444 $ 437 2.7 38 $ 15,397 $ 405 0.8 258 % 286 % 8 % 238 % California 140 128,352 917 4.1 68 56,460 830 1.8 106 % 127 % 10 % 128 % Florida 210 97,245 463 2.3 134 70,973 530 1.8 57 % 37 % (13 %) 28 % Metro New York — — N/A — 7 13,472 1,925 2.3 N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas — — N/A — 10 9,172 917 1.7 N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 486 285,041 $ 587 2.7 257 165,474 $ 644 1.5 89 % 72 % (9 )% 80 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 474 $ 201,452 $ 425 3.2 310 $ 154,420 $ 498 2.6 53 % 30 % (15 )% 23 % California 520 446,045 858 4.9 357 330,705 926 3.4 46 % 35 % (7 )% 44 % Florida 551 240,269 436 2.1 728 350,029 481 3.0 (24 )% (31 )% (9 )% (30 )% Metro New York — — N/A — 20 50,662 2,533 2.2 N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 4 4,194 1,049 1.5 17 16,268 957 0.8 (76 )% (74 )% 10 % 88 % Total 1,549 $ 891,960 $ 576 3.0 1,432 $ 902,084 $ 630 2.9 8 % (1 )% (9 )% 3 %



Average Selling Communities

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Arizona 17.0 16.3 4 % 16.7 13.1 27 % California 11.3 12.3 (8 )% 11.8 11.7 1 % Florida 31.0 25.3 23 % 29.5 26.9 10 % Metro New York — 1.0 (100 )% — 1.0 (100 )% Texas — 2.0 (100 )% 0.3 2.3 (87 )% Total 59.3 57.0 4 % 58.3 55.0 6 %



Backlog

September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 134 $ 58,000 $ 433 281 $ 134,771 $ 480 (52 )% (57 )% (10 )% California 284 253,735 893 224 214,864 959 27 % 18 % (7 )% Florida 342 171,004 500 767 374,953 489 (55 )% (54 )% 2 % Metro New York — — N/A 2 5,591 2,796 N/A N/A N/A Texas — — N/A 11 10,914 992 N/A N/A N/A Total 760 $ 482,739 $ 635 1,285 $ 741,093 $ 577 (41 )% (35 )% 10 %



Lots Owned or Controlled

September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total % Change Arizona 1,833 1,534 3,367 2,302 2,191 4,493 (25 )% California 718 1,415 2,133 628 1,948 2,576 (17 )% Florida 2,388 1,606 3,994 2,420 1,978 4,398 (9 )% Metro New York 2 — 2 7 — 7 (71 )% Texas 130 1,577 1,707 18 918 936 82 % Total 5,071 6,132 11,203 5,375 7,035 12,410 (10 )%



Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company’s operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 % 2022 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 258,062 100.0 % $ 326,496 100.0 % Cost of home sales 209,753 81.3 % 258,362 79.1 % Home sales gross margin 48,309 18.7 % 68,134 20.9 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 9,713 3.8 % 10,138 3.1 % Add: Real estate inventories impairment — — % — — % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment 58,022 22.5 % 78,272 24.0 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 3,865 1.5 % 10,612 3.3 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 61,887 24.0 % $ 88,884 27.2 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 % 2022 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 790,199 100.0 % $ 975,269 100.0 % Cost of home sales 647,642 82.0 % 770,220 79.0 % Home sales gross margin 142,557 18.0 % 205,049 21.0 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 21,531 2.7 % 31,224 3.2 % Add: Real estate inventories impairment 4,700 0.6 % — — % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment 168,788 21.4 % 236,273 24.2 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 14,060 1.8 % 41,162 4.2 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 182,848 23.1 % $ 277,435 28.4 %



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) write-off of deferred offering costs, (ix) abandoned projects costs, (x) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, and (xi) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022

(dollars in thousands) Net income $ 9,483 $ 21,281 Provision for income taxes 3,066 4,021 Interest in cost of sales 10,006 10,150 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,221 1,382 EBITDA 23,776 36,834 Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 3,865 10,612 Transaction costs 600 — Abandoned project costs 433 — Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved — (70 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,674 $ 47,376

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022

(dollars in thousands) Net income $ 19,472 $ 49,196 Provision for income taxes 6,323 17,460 Interest in cost of sales 21,878 31,276 Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures — 70 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,778 4,445 EBITDA 51,451 102,447 Real estate inventories impairment 4,700 — Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 14,060 41,162 Transaction costs 633 1,205 Write-off of offering costs 436 — Abandoned project costs 745 — Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved — (209 ) Loss on debt extinguishment or forgiveness — 2,496 Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability — 7,315 Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,025 $ 154,416



Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, Merger related transaction costs, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, inventory impairment, and loss on remeasurement of warrant liability, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 8,596 $ 19,970 Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 324 714 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures — (70 ) Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 3,865 10,612 Total adjustments 4,189 11,256 Tax-effected adjustments (1) 3,088 8,270 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 11,684 $ 28,240 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 8,596 $ 19,970 Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares — (487 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 8,596 $ 19,483 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 11,684 $ 28,240 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares — (689 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 11,684 $ 27,551 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.49 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.69 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS – basic 38,336,100 39,935,152 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS – diluted 38,440,392 40,097,269

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 16,761 $ 47,970 Real estate inventories impairment 4,700 — Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 1,587 3,831 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures — (139 ) Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 14,060 41,162 Loss on debt extinguishment or forgiveness — 2,496 Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability — 7,315 Total adjustments 20,347 54,665 Tax-effected adjustments (1) 14,997 44,599 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 31,758 $ 92,569 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 16,761 $ 47,970 Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares — (1,094 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 16,761 $ 46,876 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 31,758 $ 92,569 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares — (2,111 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 31,758 $ 90,458 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.43 $ 1.10 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 1.09 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.81 $ 2.12 Diluted $ 0.80 $ 2.11 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS – basic 39,402,507 42,768,269 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS – diluted 39,549,035 42,943,871

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

Net Debt to Total Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.